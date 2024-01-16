How to play Roblox unblocked

Alright, look, we won’t tell on you if you’re playing Roblox unblocked while you’re at school – but pay attention in class sometimes. Schools, businesses, and anywhere you need to be present will likely have Roblox and similar apps blocked, even if you get given a laptop to use at home. Well, luckily, there are some ways around it, so you can play Roblox on your break when you’re out of the house.

While you’re knee-deep in Roblox-ing, grab the new codes for some of the best games out there. Here are all the Peroxide codes, Sisyphus Simulator codes, Sakura Stand codes, and Math Block Race codes for extra goodies.

How can I play Roblox unblocked?

If you really must play Roblox where it’s blocked, there are a few ways to do it. The easiest way to play Roblox unblocked is to use a VPN – a virtual private network. This does require you to have control of the device you’re using, but you can get around some restrictions by assigning yourself to a new location.

Check out our picks for the best VPN on Android and the best VPN for iPhone out there right now.

There are a few other less legitimate ways to play Roblox unblocked, but we don’t recommend you use those methods, as they may leave you open to viruses.

Can you play Roblox on a web browser?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to play Roblox solely on a browser like Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. You can enter the Roblox website and click play, but you’re then prompted to download the Roblox game client. If you’re on a public or restricted PC, you probably can’t do this.

You can access Roblox through third-party sites like Now.GG, which uses the mobile cloud to allow access through a browser. Simply go to the Roblox page on Now.GG, click ‘play in browser’, and then you’re off! The performance is not as good on this site as playing through the official Roblox client, but it can give you access to the game while you’re not on your own PC.

Is it safe to play Roblox unblocked?

Yes, and perhaps no. You can safely play Roblox using a VPN and the official Roblox platform in terms of avoiding viruses, but what happens when parents or teachers find out is a different story. However you choose to play, make sure you’re careful and don’t enter your personal information into suspicious sites.

Just to be safe, find out if Roblox is shutting down this year – and if not, redeem these Blox Fruits codes, Anime Punch Simulator codes, and Game Store Tycoon codes to fill your pockets with potions, cash, and more.