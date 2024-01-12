Math Block Race codes January 2024

Math Block Race codes are the perfect way to get some freebies to push yourself ahead of the competition. In this popular Roblox romp, you race your friends to the finish line while solving math problems along the way. It’s more fun than it sounds, we promise!

For more Roblox codes, check out our lists of Roblox promo codes, Blade Ball codes, and Blox Fruits codes. Or, look to the sky with our list of Honkai Star Rail codes, and stick with the Hoyoverse by seeing all the latest Genshin Impact codes.

Here are the latest Blox Fruits codes

Active codes

UGCUGCUGC – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) THANKYOU – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) Like10k – five trophies

– five trophies Like15k – five trophies

What are Math Block Race codes?

You can use Math Block Race codes to access in-game rewards like trophies and time boosts. These codes are often released by Math Block Race’s developer to celebrate key milestones or to coincide with an update. That means they can drop without much notice, meaning it’s easy to miss them. To stay on top of all the latest codes, be sure to keep checking back on this guide for the new Math Block Race codes.

How do I redeem my Math Block Race codes?

To redeem your Blox Fruits codes simply follow these steps:

Open Math Block Race

Click on the codes area in the game’s waiting room

Copy a Math Block Race code from our list and enter it

Enjoy your rewards!

To go beyond Roblox, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games, or see what we’re expecting from the Nintendo Switch 2. Or, see our picks for the best mobile games you can play right now.