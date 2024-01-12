Math Block Race codes January 2024

Math Block Race codes are the perfect way to get some freebies to push yourself ahead of the competition. In this popular Roblox romp, you race your friends to the finish line while solving math problems along the way. It’s more fun than it sounds, we promise!

Active codes

  • UGCUGCUGC – free rewards (new!)
  • THANKYOU – free rewards (new!)
  • Like10k – five trophies
  • Like15k – five trophies

What are Math Block Race codes?

You can use Math Block Race codes to access in-game rewards like trophies and time boosts. These codes are often released by Math Block Race’s developer to celebrate key milestones or to coincide with an update. That means they can drop without much notice, meaning it’s easy to miss them. To stay on top of all the latest codes, be sure to keep checking back on this guide for the new Math Block Race codes.

Redeem Roblox Math Block Race codes screen

How do I redeem my Math Block Race codes?

To redeem your codes simply follow these steps:

  • Open Math Block Race
  • Click on the codes area in the game’s waiting room
  • Copy a Math Block Race code from our list and enter it
  • Enjoy your rewards!

