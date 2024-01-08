Sisyphus Simulator codes January 2024

Life can sometimes feel like you’re constantly pushing a boulder up a hill… so why not do exactly that and test your mettle with these Sisyphus Simulator codes, and shove that giant stone ball back where it came from. With these codes, you can earn more wins quicker than ever, and purchase more pets to help improve your score.

Here are all the new Sisyphus Simulator redeem codes:

Time – ten gems

– ten gems 10KLIKES – ten gems

– ten gems Randy – five gems, one win potion, and one shiny potion

– five gems, one win potion, and one shiny potion SOGOOD – one win potion

– one win potion SOCOOL – 15 gems

– 15 gems Fire – five gems and 15-mins of double power

– five gems and 15-mins of double power God – five gems

– five gems UPDATE – 15-mins of double power

Expired codes:

Keepsmile

How do I use Sisyphus Simulator codes?

Using these handy codes in Sisyphus Simulator is super easy – simply follow these steps:

Open up Sisyphus Simulator in Roblox

Open the settings menu

Hit the ‘Enter Codes’ button

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit the tick button

And there you have it, plenty of free boosts and gems to use in the game.

What are Sisyphus Simulator codes?

These codes come from the game’s creator, STO Studio, and often release when milestones such as player or like count get passed. New codes pop up in the game’s description, but we’ve collected them all right here so you can grab all the gems, boosts, and potions you could ever need.

