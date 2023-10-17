Peroxide codes October 2023

Peroxide codes are a must-have for any Bleach-obsessed Roblox fans, as they can nab you free rewards and bonuses in this virtual playground inspired by the manga and anime. With essence being, uh, essential to the game, why not head below and grab some for free?

Here are all of the new Peroxide codes:

WungusVsRoblox – 15 product essence (new!)

– 15 product essence (new!) YTFat – ten product essence (new!)

– ten product essence (new!) TheNightOfTheWungus – 20 product essence (new!)

– 20 product essence (new!) FusionIsAWungus – 25 product essence (new!)

– 25 product essence (new!) 120MVisitsTheVoices – 20 product essence (new!)

– 20 product essence (new!) 240kLikesChill – 15 product essence

– 15 product essence 230kLikesHolySpeedrun – 15 product essence

– 15 product essence 110mVisitsWTH – ten product essence

– ten product essence 110mVisitsAwesome – product essence

– product essence TheApproachingStorm – 20 product essence

– 20 product essence SpudBugsUnite – 15 product essence

– 15 product essence GankingSpudsHouse – 20 product essence

– 20 product essence UpdateThisWeekend – 20 product essence

– 20 product essence 210kLikesJoeMama – free essence

– free essence ApeirophobiaChapter2 – free essence

– free essence 200kLikesCritters – free essence

– free essence 90MVisitswowzers – free essence

– free essence Only10PeWHAAAAT – free essence

– free essence FungusAmongus10K – free essence



– free essence Grimdub10k – free essence



– free essence 190KLikesWOW – free essence



– free essence 200kFavs – free essence



– free essence 80MVisitsTyrone – free essence



– free essence GrilledCheeseFluffy – free essence and more

– free essence and more VerminUpdate – essence

– essence 200kFavs – essence

– essence 70mvisitsweirdge – essence

– essence GrimaceAmongus – 15 essence

Expired codes:

RAIGABOMBU

180kLikesUpdateSoon

60MVisits

170KLikesCodeGoblins

Sussyamogusimposter

DataOopsieDaisy2

DataOopsieDaisy1

EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers

160kLikes99IsoP

150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!

50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!

HairRatsMatter155!

CodeGoblins

ThxForFollowingTyDev10!

40MVisits!!!

30MVisits!

20MVisits!

100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood

110kLikesYouLittleCritters

120kLikesHolyMoly

130kLikesInfiniteCodes

140kLikesNewContentSoon

80kLikesSorryForACStrikes

AmogusGrimaceShake

60kLikesHiGuys

RELEASE!!!!

10MVisits!

40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k

50kLikesWowThatWasFast

30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs

FreeSlot20kLikes

Easter2023

RainbowAmongus

IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips

LosNochesGetsSomething

SuperBalancingCode

GOKUDAY

What are Peroxide codes?

Peroxide codes are free treats given out by the developer, also called Peroxide. These can pop up for different events or milestones the game reaches, so be sure to check back often to grab your free essence!

How do I redeem Peroxide codes?

Redeeming Peroxide codes is super easy, just follow these simple steps:

Boot up Peroxide in Roblox

Tap the bird icon

Type in one of our codes

Hit redeem

Enjoy the free goodies!

