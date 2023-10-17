Peroxide codes October 2023

Peroxide codes are a must-have for any Bleach-obsessed Roblox fans, as they can nab you free rewards and bonuses in this virtual playground inspired by the manga and anime. With essence being, uh, essential to the game, why not head below and grab some for free?
Here are all of the new Peroxide codes:
- WungusVsRoblox – 15 product essence (new!)
- YTFat – ten product essence (new!)
- TheNightOfTheWungus – 20 product essence (new!)
- FusionIsAWungus – 25 product essence (new!)
- 120MVisitsTheVoices – 20 product essence (new!)
- 240kLikesChill – 15 product essence
- 230kLikesHolySpeedrun – 15 product essence
- 110mVisitsWTH – ten product essence
- 110mVisitsAwesome – product essence
- TheApproachingStorm – 20 product essence
- SpudBugsUnite – 15 product essence
- GankingSpudsHouse – 20 product essence
- UpdateThisWeekend – 20 product essence
- 210kLikesJoeMama – free essence
- ApeirophobiaChapter2 – free essence
- 200kLikesCritters – free essence
- 90MVisitswowzers – free essence
- Only10PeWHAAAAT – free essence
- FungusAmongus10K – free essence
- Grimdub10k – free essence
- 190KLikesWOW – free essence
- 200kFavs – free essence
- 80MVisitsTyrone – free essence
- GrilledCheeseFluffy – free essence and more
- VerminUpdate – essence
- 200kFavs – essence
- 70mvisitsweirdge – essence
- GrimaceAmongus – 15 essence
Expired codes:
- RAIGABOMBU
- 180kLikesUpdateSoon
- 60MVisits
- 170KLikesCodeGoblins
- Sussyamogusimposter
- DataOopsieDaisy2
- DataOopsieDaisy1
- EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers
- 160kLikes99IsoP
- 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!
- 50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!
- HairRatsMatter155!
- CodeGoblins
- ThxForFollowingTyDev10!
- 40MVisits!!!
- 30MVisits!
- 20MVisits!
- 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood
- 110kLikesYouLittleCritters
- 120kLikesHolyMoly
- 130kLikesInfiniteCodes
- 140kLikesNewContentSoon
- 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes
- AmogusGrimaceShake
- 60kLikesHiGuys
- RELEASE!!!!
- 10MVisits!
- 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k
- 50kLikesWowThatWasFast
- 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs
- FreeSlot20kLikes
- Easter2023
- RainbowAmongus
- IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips
- LosNochesGetsSomething
- SuperBalancingCode
- GOKUDAY
What are Peroxide codes?
Peroxide codes are free treats given out by the developer, also called Peroxide. These can pop up for different events or milestones the game reaches, so be sure to check back often to grab your free essence!
How do I redeem Peroxide codes?
Redeeming Peroxide codes is super easy, just follow these simple steps:
- Boot up Peroxide in Roblox
- Tap the bird icon
- Type in one of our codes
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy the free goodies!
