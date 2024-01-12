Konami to release remasters for Rocket Knight and Felix the Cat

Buckle-up retro game fans, Rocket Knight and Felix the Cat remasters are on the way, and we couldn’t be happier about it. Known officially as the Felix the Cat bundle and the Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked collection, both feature numerous games from the beloved franchises across multiple platforms.

Konami delivered the news on Twitter (X), confirming that the retro games are coming via LimitedRun Games’ Carbon Engine. For those unfamiliar with it, Rocket Knight Adventures is a platformer from 1993 for the Sega Genesis in which you play as an opossum in shining armor, making use of your rocket pack and sword as you fight to protect the kingdom of Zephyrus from the Devotindos Empire (an angry tribe of pigs).

Rocket Knight Adventures is just one of three games included in the collection, the other two being Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 and Sparkster. The first of these is also part of the Sega Genesis library and continues the story from the first game, while the second belongs to the SNES and tackles a completely new plot separate from the first game. Through the remastered collection, you can enjoy a new animated intro, rewind features, and a boss rush mode.

We can’t wait to see those three games on Nintendo Switch, but we’re equally as excited for the Felix the Cat Bundle. These two games are the 1992 NES and 1993 Game Boy games. I don’t think I need to tell you about the prestigious legacy of Felix, a character created in 1919 during the silent film era. All you need to know is that his games are enjoyable platforms that are sure to offer a burst of nostalgia energy.

As soon as we know more about these games and prospective release dates, we'll be sure to let you know.