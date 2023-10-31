In a game that has so many cosmetic options and items, it’s hardly surprising that Rocket League trading is a pretty huge thing in the car-football title. In case you’re unfamiliar with the prospect, there are some sites out there that allow you to state what items you’re after, and what you’re willing to trade in order to get them. It’s a handy feature, so long as you can find people that are willing to swap with you.

Should you be after even more Rocket League content, you can check out our Rocket League stats, Rocket League ranks, Rocket League servers, and Rocket League codes guides. We also have an article that answers a pressing question – is Rocket League cross platform?

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Rocket League trading.

What is Rocket League trading?

Rocket League trading is a feature that allows you to swap something from your inventory with another player. It’s a great way to get what you need, so long as you know how to bargain with your fellow traders.

How do I trade in Rocket League?

To do a bit of Rocket League trading, follow these instructions:

Fire up Rocket League

Have another player join your party

Ensure that the pair of you have ‘player-to-player trading’ active

Tap the trade to trade button

Pick the items you wish to trade

Tap accept

Hold down the accept button

Where do I find players to trade with in Rocket League?

The best place to find players to trade with is via the hugely popular Rocket League fansite, Rocket League Garage. Here, you can discover many community members seeking to swap some goods. Better still, you can see exactly what they’re willing to trade, as well as what item it is that they’re after.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Rocket League trading. For more great titles to play, pull over to our car games list.