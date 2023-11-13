Ah, Rocket League, a vehicle football game that continues to take the world by storm. Better still, it doesn’t matter what your preferred platform is, as the game is on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, given your pals may use a different console to you, you might want to know the answer to an important question – is Rocket League cross-platform?

Anywho, let’s take a look at whether or not Rocket League is cross-platform.

Is Rocket League cross platform?

The short, sweet, and simple answer is yes. In fact, cross-platform play is enabled by default, but if you need to re-enable it, just follow these steps:

Launch Rocket League

Go to settings

Tap the gameplay tab

Tick the cross-platform play box

