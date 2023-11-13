Is Rocket League cross platform?

Is Rocket League cross platform? That’s a question we aim to answer in this guide as we take a look at if you can play with friends on different platforms

Rocket League 

Ah, Rocket League, a vehicle football game that continues to take the world by storm. Better still, it doesn’t matter what your preferred platform is, as the game is on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, given your pals may use a different console to you, you might want to know the answer to an important question – is Rocket League cross-platform?

Anywho, let’s take a look at whether or not Rocket League is cross-platform.

An orange hatchback with an axe in the roof alongside a supercar with a wizard hat on flying through the air in a fantastical scene from Rocket League.

Is Rocket League cross platform?

The short, sweet, and simple answer is yes. In fact, cross-platform play is enabled by default, but if you need to re-enable it, just follow these steps:

  • Launch Rocket League
  • Go to settings
  • Tap the gameplay tab
  • Tick the cross-platform play box

There you have it, is Rocket League cross platform? Yes, it is.

