Ever wanted to experience walking on land for the first time? Then check out this Roblox experience and use the accompanying Animal Evolution Simulator codes for some freebies. Starting as a lowly worm in a pond, you evolve quickly into the next stages of life. Head out across the woodland to forage for food to get bigger and stronger, and then take on other evolved animals and assert dominance.

Here are all the new Animal Evolution Simulator codes:

Ages – XP (new!)

– XP (new!) BeyondBoundaries – XP

– XP Dizzil – XP

– XP WildRun – XP

– XP Pegasus – XP

– XP SecretCode – XP

– XP FollowUs – XP

Expired codes:

ThanksFor5M

ThanksFor6M

100KVISITS

10KVISITS

UPDATE14

10KLIKES

1LIKES

Release

How do I redeem Animal Evolution Simulator codes?

Using these codes is super easy. Just follow these steps:

Open up Animal Evolution Simulator in Roblox

Click the ‘Shop’ icon on the right-hand side

Head to the code redemption box at the bottom of the menu

Type or paste in codes one at a time, and hit redeem.

There you go, free stuff!

What are Animal Evolution Simulator codes?

Animal Evolution Simulator codes are distributed by the game’s creator, WildRun, and give some extra goodies to beef up your animals. The current codes give XP, but cash and items also appear from time to time. If that’s not enough, then you can join the game’s group for 25% more XP and play at the weekend for double XP.

