Brookhaven codes October 2023

If you’re looking for all of the new Roblox Brookhaven codes for free music, then you’ve come to the right place. With help from Pocket Tactics, you’ll soon be bopping along to your favorite artist while driving along the blocky streets, buying a fancy new house, and chatting with all of your friends.
Before we get into the goodies, you may be interested in checking out our Blox Fruits codes, King Legacy codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes. For something a little less square, you can also browse our Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes.
New Brookhaven codes
Here are all the working Brookhaven codes:
- 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 6957372976 – Bad Bunny – Yonaguni
- 1845016505 – Believer
- 6843558868 – BTS – Butter
- 5253604010 – Capone – Oh No
- 5937000690 – Chikatto – Chika Chika
- 5760198930 – Clairo – Sofia
- 1725273277 – Frank Ocean – Chanel
- 189105508 – Frozen – Let It Go
- 6432181830 – Glass Animals – Heat Wave
- 249672730 – Illijah – On My Way
- 1243143051 – Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance
- 6620108916 – Lil Nas X – Call Me By Your Name
- 143666548 – Mii Channel Music
- 6447077697 – PinkPantheress Pain
- 3400778682 – Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 6678031214 – Polo G – RAPSTAR
- 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti
- 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed
- 292861322 – Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 6794553622 – Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6463211475 – Tesher – Jalebi Baby
- 154664102 – You’ve Been Trolled
How do I redeem Brookhaven codes?
Here’s a step-by-step guide that lets you know how to redeem a Brookhaven code.
- Open Brookhaven
- Press the blue star icon on the left side of the screen
- Tap the speaker that says ‘Music’ above it
- Unlock music for 199 Robux
- Get into a car and click the speaker
- A pop-up will ask for your Roblox ID, instead of your ID type in or paste one of the codes above
- Enjoy the music!
What are Brookhaven codes?
Unlike normal Roblox codes that give you free currency and items, Brookhaven codes give you different songs to play in your in-game car. The tunes tend to change every few weeks, so we recommend you check back here from time to time to pick up some fresh beats.
That’s all for today, folks! Make sure you check out our Fruit Battlegrounds codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, and Type Soul codes while you’re here.