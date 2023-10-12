Brookhaven codes October 2023

If you’re looking for all of the new Roblox Brookhaven codes for free music, then you’ve come to the right place. With help from Pocket Tactics, you’ll soon be bopping along to your favorite artist while driving along the blocky streets, buying a fancy new house, and chatting with all of your friends.

New Brookhaven codes

Here are all the working Brookhaven codes:

1259050178 – A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

– A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox 6957372976 – Bad Bunny – Yonaguni

– Bad Bunny – Yonaguni 1845016505 – Believer

– Believer 6843558868 – BTS – Butter

– BTS – Butter 5253604010 – Capone – Oh No

– Capone – Oh No 5937000690 – Chikatto – Chika Chika

– Chikatto – Chika Chika 5760198930 – Clairo – Sofia

– Clairo – Sofia 1725273277 – Frank Ocean – Chanel

– Frank Ocean – Chanel 189105508 – Frozen – Let It Go

– Frozen – Let It Go 6432181830 – Glass Animals – Heat Wave

– Glass Animals – Heat Wave 249672730 – Illijah – On My Way

– Illijah – On My Way 1243143051 – Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

– Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody) 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance

– The Kitty Cat Dance 6620108916 – Lil Nas X – Call Me By Your Name

– Lil Nas X – Call Me By Your Name 143666548 – Mii Channel Music

– Mii Channel Music 6447077697 – PinkPantheress Pain

– PinkPantheress Pain 3400778682 – Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

– Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme 6678031214 – Polo G – RAPSTAR

– Polo G – RAPSTAR 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti

– Rauw Alejandro – Todo De Ti 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed

– Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed 292861322 – Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot

– Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot 6794553622 – Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop

– Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop 6463211475 – Tesher – Jalebi Baby

– Tesher – Jalebi Baby 154664102 – You’ve Been Trolled

How do I redeem Brookhaven codes?

Here’s a step-by-step guide that lets you know how to redeem a Brookhaven code.

Open Brookhaven

Press the blue star icon on the left side of the screen

Tap the speaker that says ‘Music’ above it

Unlock music for 199 Robux

Get into a car and click the speaker

A pop-up will ask for your Roblox ID, instead of your ID type in or paste one of the codes above

Enjoy the music!

What are Brookhaven codes?

Unlike normal Roblox codes that give you free currency and items, Brookhaven codes give you different songs to play in your in-game car. The tunes tend to change every few weeks, so we recommend you check back here from time to time to pick up some fresh beats.

