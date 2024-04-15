We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Galaxy AI is now coming to Samsung Galaxy S22 models and more

If you’ve still got a Samsung Galaxy S22 or Z Fold 4, it might be worth hanging onto with Galaxy AI features soon coming to older devices.

It’s official, exciting new features are coming to older Samsung devices. The Korean tech brand has just revealed that 2022’s Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices are getting Galaxy AI features, just a few weeks after the news that the AI software is also coming to 2023’s premier Samsung handsets.

The full list of older phones Samsung has now confirmed are also getting Galaxy AI features includes the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, and the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra trio. If you own one of these Samsung phones or tablets, you can look forward to using Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Circle to Search with Google, Generative Edit, and more.

According to Samsung, we can expect these older devices to get the Galaxy AI features in early May. Considering that the tech giant is reportedly planning on locking some of its AI features behind a paywall in 2025, if you want to try them out before committing to a more modern Samsung phone and future fees, now is the best time.

It’ll be interesting to see how Apple implements its own AI features with the arrival of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 Series later this year. This extended rollout from Samsung puts more pressure on Apple to bring AI features to its older devices, like iPhone 15 and 14 devices. Still, it’s not yet clear whether these older phones have the software horsepower to offer AI functionality. We’ll know for sure when WWDC 2024 rolls around in a few months.

There you have it, the news that Galaxy AI is coming to even more devices than we first thought. If you’d still rather something new, check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 review and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, or browse our guides to the best Xiaomi phones, best OnePlus phones, and best Google Pixel phones.

