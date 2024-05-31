If you’re looking to pick up a new AI-ready phone, this Samsung Galaxy S24 T-Mobile deal is one not to miss out on. If you’re willing to add a new line of service and trade in your old device, you could get up to $800 off on the fantastic Samsung flagship, saving you more than half of what you might spend picking up the device elsewhere.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is this year’s base model flagship from the Korean tech monolith. It’s one of the best Samsung phones around in terms of both hardware and software, as our S24 review makes clear, with a triple-camera set-up capable of capturing high-quality shots, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that boosts gaming performance beyond belief, and a silky smooth AMOLED display.

That isn’t to mention all the Galaxy AI features like Live Translate and Circle to Search, with Samsung leading the Android pack when it comes to AI capabilities. We expect the brand to introduce more AI tools in the future, and given the S24 comes with seven years of both Android and security updates, you shouldn’t need to replace it anytime soon.

Of course, there are a couple of caveats to this T-Mobile deal. First, you need to open a new line or service, which may require canceling whatever contract you’re currently using. There’s also a specific list of trade-ins that T-Mobile accepts, which you can find in the terms and conditions of the specific deal on the T-Mobile website. It’s a pretty generous list, especially if you’re an iPhone or Samsung owner, but it’s worth double-checking before getting too excited.

There you have it, the Samsung Galaxy S24 T-Mobile deal offering up to $800 off one of the best phones of 2024. If you want to check out the competition before making the plunge, be sure to see our guides to the best Google Pixel phones and the best Xiaomi phones. Or, if you want to see what Apple has planned for its 2024 competitor, check out our guide to everything we know so far about the iPhone 16.