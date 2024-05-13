A new Samsung Galaxy S25 camera rumor is currently doing the rounds online, suggesting that the company is reverting back to a previous model’s design with improved specs. Samsung only released the S24 Ultra in January of this year, so confirmation of the S25’s design is still a while away.

According to X leaker Sperandio4Tech (@ISAQUES81), via GSM Arena, Samsung is already testing the S25 Ultra’s camera loadout, and there’s one fewer rear camera than we were expecting. The current best Samsung phones, like the S24 and S24 Ultra, have four rear cameras, though you can easily mistake the Laser AF for a fifth, but the new model looks to be ditching the 10 MP 3x optical zoom telephoto in favor of integrating the function into the main camera.

In our 9/10 review, we were already impressed with the S24 Ultra’s camera quality, but it seems to be a sticking point for the Korean brand as only a month ago it rolled out the third Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera fix since January’s launch. Only time will tell if the S25 Ultra’s main camera can handle 3x zoom despite not being a dedicated zoom lens, and we’re excited to test its reported new light-capturing ability.

Samsung isn’t the only smartphone giant rumored to be switching up its camera strategy, as a recent iPhone 16 case design leak suggests that Apple is returning to a vertical rear camera layout after several years of its current diagonal camera design. As flagship smartphones get harder and harder to compare, brands seem to be using photography as the arena for their next battle for supremacy.

Those are the headlines from the Samsung Galaxy S25 camera rumors circulating the internet right now. For now, the S24 range is still worth your time, so check out this great Samsung Galaxy S24+ Amazon deal if you’re in the market for a new handset. Samsung also makes some of the best flip phones out there, so check out our guide to find the right one for you.