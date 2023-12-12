Skype download for iPhone and Android

Be it for personal or professional use, we’re on hand to explain how to perform a Skype download. We go over how to install Skype on iOS, Android, and PC, so you can always have an open line of communication wherever you are. Though we do suggest you turn notifications off when you’re on holiday, nobody needs Diedre from the office asking silly questions while you lay by the pool.

Anywho, here’s all you need to know to perform a Skype download.

How do I download Skype on iOS?

If you want to download Skype on iOS, you need to:

Go to the App Store Search for Skype Visit the official app page Hit install

How do I download Skype on Android?

To download Skype on Android, follow these steps:

Go to Google Play Search for Skype Visit the official app page Hit install

How do I download Skype on PC?

If you want to install the Skype app on your PC, you need to:

Go to the Skype website Head to the download section Hit download

