Skype download for iPhone and Android

With our Skype download guide, you can keep in touch with family friends from a across the world via messages and video calls - it’s good for professionals too.

Custom image for Skype download guide with different faces behind the Skype logo and a download arrow
How to 

Be it for personal or professional use, we’re on hand to explain how to perform a Skype download. We go over how to install Skype on iOS, Android, and PC, so you can always have an open line of communication wherever you are. Though we do suggest you turn notifications off when you’re on holiday, nobody needs Diedre from the office asking silly questions while you lay by the pool.

Anywho, here’s all you need to know to perform a Skype download.

How do I download Skype on iOS? 

If you want to download Skype on iOS, you need to:

  1. Go to the App Store
  2. Search for Skype
  3. Visit the official app page
  4. Hit install
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I download Skype on Android? 

To download Skype on Android, follow these steps:

  1. Go to Google Play
  2. Search for Skype
  3. Visit the official app page
  4. Hit install

How do I download Skype on PC? 

If you want to install the Skype app on your PC, you need to:

  1. Go to the Skype website
  2. Head to the download section
  3. Hit download

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Skype download. If you fancy a new game to play, check out our Cuphead download guide.

