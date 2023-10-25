Skyrim logo lore and more

There are few things more emblematic of Bethesda’s fifth instalment of Elder Scrolls titles than the Skyrim logo. So, we’ve gone to the far reaches of the internet to find out exactly what the Skyrim logo stands for, and how it came about. Of course, you’re still free to have your own interpretation of what this iconic logo means, it’s just nice to know what developers intended the meaning for the symbol adorned on the box art to be.

Anyway, here’s our Skyrim logo guide:

What is the Skyrim logo?

Known officially as ‘the seal of Akatosh’, Skyrim’s logo is not just a way for customers to recognise the game, but there’s some in-game lore behind it too. The seal of Akatosh is the emblem of the Empire in Skyrim, signifying the power of the original dragon and god of time Akatosh over the region.

If you know your Skyrim lore, you know that Akatosh is one of the most important characters when it comes to the land’s ancient history, with many believing that it’s his power that made life on the continent possible. Besides a few Akatosh easter eggs from his followers in Skyrim, it’s hard to piece together why exactly the dragon is still such a major figure in the culture of the land, and that doesn’t exactly change if you take the empire’s side in the ongoing civil war.

What is the Skyrim logo design?

The Skyrim logo looks like a dragon because, well, it’s based on the original firebreather himself, Akatosh. With a pointed dragon skull, protruding wings on either side of the body, and a zigzagging tail, it’s not too difficult to tell that this logo is a dragon, but if you needed someone to tell you, there you are.

Who designed the Skyrim logo?

Despite our digging, we couldn’t find out who over at Bethesda designed the original Skyrim logo. It’s worth noting that on a AAA title like this, there are so many people involved in the creative process so it’s unlikely that there’s one designer to take credit. We can only assume that the final logo came about through much collaboration, and gave us the iconic dragon symbol we all know.

