Skyrim wallpaper – backgrounds for your desktop and mobile

There’s no better way of showing off your love for Bethesda’s iconic action RPG than with a Skyrim wallpaper. So, we’ve put together this collection of Skyrim wallpapers, with plenty of options for both desktop and mobile. With all the images on this list, we’ve made sure they’re the right size for your screen, so all you need to do is hit right-click, open that image in a separate tab, and download it for your use.

Skyrim wallpapers

As we said earlier, we’ve divided our Skyrim wallpapers into desktop and mobile versions. We’re starting out with desktop for your PC or Mac, so scroll down if instead you need a nice portrait image for your phone.

Skyrim desktop wallpapers

Relive your dragon battles with this artsy recreation of Skyrim.

With some heavy autumnal vibes, this Skyrim wallpaper shows off the natural beauty of the land.

Continue to watch over Whiterun castle long after you’ve logged off with this beautiful early evening snap of the Skyrim institution.

Staying in Whiterun, this Skyrim wallpaper shows you what it might be like to be halfway through a pub crawl in one of the region’s most bustling towns. Even better still, there’s not a guard in sight.

Embrace Skyrim’s equivalent to the northern lights with this nightscape shot of the Dragonborn and a dragon.

Take a load off by a calming stream absent of dragons or draugr with this Skyrim wallpaper.

Skyrim mobile wallpapers

Take the mountains of Skyrim everywhere you go with this picturesque Skyrim mobile wallpaper.

Skyrim’s dragons are a thing of beauty, and you can keep one with you at all times with this vivid background option.

Show off your love for Skyrim with the unmistakable figure of the Dragonborn for your mobile wallpaper.

Swear allegiance to the dragon priests of Skyrim with this mobile background honouring the legendary mask of their leader.

If you’re a fan of the vampires in Skyrim, you can take your evil leader with you everywhere you go thanks to this vampire lord wallpaper.

The star of this Skyrim wallpaper used to be an adventurer like you, until they took an arrow to the knee.

There you have it, a veritable plethora of Skyrim wallpapers for all of your devices.