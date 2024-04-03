Qualcomm, the company behind the leading Android gaming chipset, today announced the roadmap for the Snapdragon Pro Series Year 3. This multi-title mobile esports league is a collaboration between the tech giant and leading esports and video game entertainment company organization ESL FACEIT Group (EFG).

After two successful years of competition, Qualcomm has ambitious plans for the Snapdragon Pro Series’ third loop around the sun. The prize pool has grown to a whopping $4.4 million across seasons five and six to accommodate the exponential growth of the tournament, which has seen an over 200% increase in esports viewership year-over-year.

More viewership means more exciting partnerships for players and fans alike to enjoy. Earlier this year we covered Supercell’s ESL FaceIt Group partnership which has added Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans to the Snapdragon Pro Series roster, kicking off Year 3 with a bang. Qualcomm has now revealed its expanded partnership with MLBB developer Moonton Games, running a huge slate of MLBB Open competitions across the world and an online tournament dedicated to the best female players in Southeast Asia, giving them a chance to qualify for the Women’s Invitational at the Esports World Cup this summer.

Ongoing collaborations with Garena and Activision Publishing mean Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile, two of the best mobile shooters on the market, are returning to the Snapdragon Pro Series for another year of intense competition. Sam Braithwaite, VP of Game Ecosystems, Mobile at EFG says, “The level of investment we’re seeing from publishers and exponential growth of the Snapdragon Pro Series underscores why mobile is the future of esports.”

“We’re proud to continue our work with Qualcomm Technologies at the cutting-edge of competition and mobile technology to empower players with more opportunities to compete – from matches against their friends to seats on the world stage.”

Visit the Snapdragon Pro Series’ official website for more information on the coming competition, and follow the tournament on Twitter/X, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates regarding your favorite games and how to get involved.

