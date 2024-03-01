The Supercell ESL FaceIt Group (EFG) partnership is great news for all of your esports fans out there, especially if you enjoy Brawl Stars and would like to compete for some cash. In an exciting turn of events, the Snapdragon Pro Series Powered by Samsung Galaxy is now the operator of the Brawl Stars Championship, adding the game to its already impressive portfolio, which includes other Supercell games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, as well as Call of Duty: Mobile.

The battle royale game offers some fast-paced action that’s sure to excite people during this year’s Brawl Stars World Finals, scheduled to happen in November. All-in-all, the 2024 circuit features up to $2m in prizes, so it’s worth getting involved, especially as each month in the lead-up to November, millions of you have the opportunity to duke it out for a coveted spot in the Brawl Stars World Finals. The Brawl Stars Championship is available in more than 190 countries across five regions – North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Chinese Mainland.

More than 273k of you tuned in last year to watch the final, so it’s safe to say that Brawl Stars is quite popular among you esports enthusiasts. The new deal between Supercell and EFG confirms that the Snapdragon Pro Series Powered by Samsung Galaxy is to be behind the competitive portion of the game for years to come. It’s a natural step for the two companies following the collaborative effort during the inaugural Snapdragon Pro Series and its first-ever Mobile Masters title, as the Brawl Stars finals took place at Japan Dreamhack.

“The Snapdragon Pro Series has proven itself as a top-tier circuit for mobile esports through its global reach and high production value,” says Supercell head of Brawl Stars esports, Kim Jensen. “We look forward to working with the EFG team to reach new audiences and solidify Brawl Stars as a leading mobile esport.”

ESG vice president of game ecosystems mobile, Sam Braithwaite, adds that “Brawl Stars has been a catalyst for the growth of the Snapdragon Pro Series since Day 1, as has our work with Supercell across other titles such as Clash of Clans. Our fundamental knowledge of the Brawl Stars esports ecosystem and years of experience operating mobile leagues at a global scale position us to make the Brawl Stars Championship 2024 the best one yet.”

Beyond the monthly qualifiers and finals that players can partake in, teams will also have one final opportunity to progress with the last-chance qualifier in August – it looks to be one heck of a year for Brawl Stars. Event organizers are to announce the location of the last-chance qualifier and the finals at a later date.

If you want to be in the know about all upcoming Brawl Stars events, make sure you check out our guide. We can even tell you about other Supercell games with our Clash Royale Princess, Clash Royale Valkyrie, and Clash of Clans bases guides.