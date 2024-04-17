Prepare for an exciting new action game from developer Netmarble, adapted from the original Solo Leveling webcomic by Chugong, with the Solo Leveling: Arise release date. In it, players take on the role of the main protagonist and infamous Shadow Monarch, Jinwoo. Since the start of worldwide pre-registration back in March, over 12 million fans across the globe have signed up for the game in less than a single month.

Some pretty impressive numbers, and we’re just as pumped to experience Chugong’s immersive world firsthand on May 8th, Solo Leveling: Arise’s release date. The game releases on Google Play, the App Store, and PC platforms so you can take the mobile game on the go. You’ll be able to experience Jinwoo’s level-ups, take on some probably very cool battles, and create your own bespoke style of fighting with an array of devastating combos, skills, and weapons.

Pre-registration for Solo Leveling: Arise is still open to any and all players ahead of its release in May, and there’s a whole bunch of limited-time rewards available when it does debut. Players can bag legendary artifact sets, a Chic Black Suit costume for Sung Jinwoo, two mana power crystals for each attribute, plus 100k gold to get you started right. As well as all of that, Netmarble is also giving players the opportunity to win Jinwoo’s beloved partner and hunter, Yoo Jinho, as a pre-registration reward.

So, we know that Yoo Jinho will be in the game thanks to this prize, but not only will you be able to team up with other hunters from the Solo Leveling webcomic universe, but you can summon your own ‘Army of Shadows’ just like Jinwoo did when he first uttered the infamous “Arise!”.

You can check out the game’s official website for even more info, and it’s worth giving their Twitter and Youtube pages a follow as well as joining the game’s official Discord server to stay in the loop.

