OOOOOOHHHH! We all know who lives in a pineapple under the sea, but which are the best Spongebob games to play to bring the spritely sponge to land? These absorbent and porous games are sure to get you in the salty swing of things down in Bikini Bottom on both mobile and Nintendo Switch.

I’m ready to get into the best Spongebob games.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – Switch and mobile

You can play this on mobile or Switch, but since its release, the title of the mobile versions has changed to Get Cooking and Cooking Fever. The Switch version costs money but has everything in the game unlockable without microtransactions, unlike the mobile game which is free, but has paid options in the menu.

This game is addictive, but you’ve gotta be super fast while flipping those patties as customer’s orders pop up very quickly. You run stalls in Bikini Bottom’s classic locations and serve patties, pancakes, and beverages to your hungry public by clicking the correct ingredients to match each order. The gameplay is simple but can get challenging when five fish want the same flavor of burger at once.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – Switch

If you like references to previous Spongebob episodes and movies, you’re gonna love the Cosmic Shake. It’s a full-size game that follows Spongebob and Patrick as they create mischief with wish-granting Mermaid Tears.

Lead the sponge through multiple platformer levels and use classic items like a Krusty Krab pizza box to glide your way through hurdles in order to save the universe. We had the pleasure of doing a Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake review if you want a deeper look into the game.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers – Switch

Hop into a patty wagon and take to the streets to race with your favorite Nickelodeon characters, including Spongebob and Patrick.

There are 24 tracks to zoom around as you pretend that Spongebob has already got his license… or not because you don’t need a license to drive a sandwich.

Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated – Switch and mobile

The Battle for Bikini Bottom had its original release way back in 2003, but the Rehydrated edition came to Switch in 2020. Plankton is on his usual mission to take over Mr. Krabs and Bikini Bottom, so Spongebob must save the day. It’s a tale as old as time.

You can play as other characters, too, as you go through weird and wonderful levels fraught with robotic enemies, including a giant Squidward-shaped thing which, honestly, will give me nightmares.

PowerWash Simulator – Switch

Last but certainly not least is PowerWash Simulator’s Spongebob Squarepants DLC. The square little dude may not be in it himself, but you have the pleasure of cleaning up his house, the Krusty Krab, and the Mermalair after the Dirty Bubble went on a rampage around town.

There’s even the invisible boatmobile. Don’t ask me how power washing works underwater, because I don’t know either.

I'm off to go binge Spongebob again and eat some glove-flavored candy, so I leave you with some recommendations.