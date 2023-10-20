Undertale download – Switch, Android, and iOS

Toby Fox’s Undertale has been out for a good while now, but thanks to its cult status and continued success, new players are always jumping into the quirky RPG for an adventure like no other. If you’re one of those still waiting to meet Sans, Undyne, and Toriel, then what exactly are you waiting for? Our Undertale download guide has everything you need to know about taking Toby Fox’s iconic indie title on the go.

Undertale Switch download

With a little determination, and $15/£12, you can download Undertale for Switch from the e-shop. It’s as simple as that, purchase the game, wait for your download to complete, and take the leap underground in Undertale. While you’re there, why not check out chapters one and two of Deltarune, the free-to-play Undertale sequel, and join the rest of us impatiently waiting for Delatarune chapter three.

Undertale Android and iOS download

Unfortunately, as it stands, there’s no official port for Undertale on either Android or iOS devices. As Toby Fox is now deep into the development of more Deltarune chapters, we probably won’t get one either, but you can buy the game on Steam if you’ve got a mobile device capable of running the platform.

