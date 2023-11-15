Stardew Valley Abigail gifts, schedule, and heart events

An incredibly interesting character and one of the 12 eligible marriage candidates is Stardew Valley Abigail. She’s a kind and thoughtful person with a love of games and the supernatural things in life. She can often be found wandering alone in the graveyard or standing on the bridge over the river near the store and her bright purple hair makes her hard to miss. She lives with her parents, Pierre and Caroline, who own Pierre’s General Store in the center of Pelican Town.
What are Stardew Valley Abigail’s heart events?
- Two hearts
- Go to Pierre’s General Store when Abigail is there on any day other than Saturday.
- Four hearts
- Go to the mountain between 12:00-19:00 on a rainy day during any season other than winter.
- Six hearts
- Go into town from any direction between 21:00-00:00 on any non-rainy day.
- Eight hearts
- After Abigail sends you a letter, go to Pierre’s General Store between 20:00-22:00 when Abigail is there. You can’t get into the store from the outside past 21:00, but you can wait in Caroline’s greenhouse and trigger the event by exiting to the kitchen.
- Ten hearts
- Give Abigail a bouquet and then enter the mines or the quarry mine between 17:00-00:00. It’s worth noting, this won’t trigger if you’ve already given Abigail the mermaid’s pendant.
- Fourteen hearts
- Go to the Backwoods between 06:10-17:00.
What are the best Stardew Valley Abigail gifts?
|Reaction
|Gift
|Loved
|Universal loves, amethyst, banana pudding, blackberry cobbler, chocolate cake, pufferfish, pumpkin, spicy eel
|Liked
|Universal likes, quartz
|Neutral
|Universal neutrals, all milk, chanterelle, common mushroom, dandelion, wild horseradish, winter root, snow yam, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, hazelnut, ginger
|Dislike
|Universal dislikes, all eggs, all fruit, all vegetables (except pumpkin), sugar, wild horseradish
|Hate
|Universal hates, clay, Holly
What is Stardew Valley Abigail’s schedule?
If you’re looking for Abigail to throw more gifts at her, here’s where she will be in Pelican Town.
Spring
On the 4th
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 12:30 pm: In the waiting room of Harvey’s Clinic
- 1:30 pm: In the consulting room of Harvey’s Clinic
- 4:00 pm: Returns to her room
- 8:00 pm: Goes to bed
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays
- 9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen
- 10:30 am: Goes to Pierre’s store
- 1:00 pm: Walks to the bridge near JojaMart
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:20 pm: Plays video games in her room
- 7:30 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 10:00 am: Leaves home to go to Museum
- 12:00pm: Inside the Museum Library
- 6:00 pm: Walks to the Graveyard
- 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave
- 10:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:40 pm: Arrives at home
Fridays
- 9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen
- 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s Store
- 3:00 pm: Heads to the Saloon
- 3:50 pm: Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon
- 9:00 pm: Heads home
- 9:40 pm: Arrives home
Sundays
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 10:30 am: Goes to Caroline and Pierre’s room
- 1:00 pm: Heads to the Wizard’s Tower
- 4:00 pm: Near Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest
- 8:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:30 pm: Arrives home
Summer
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays
- 9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen
- 11:00 am: Walks to the train platform
- 2:00 pm: Walks to the mountain lake, east of the Carpenter’s Shop
- 5:30 pm: Heads home
- 7:30 pm: Arrives home
- 8:00 pm: Plays video games in her room
- 8:10 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 10:00 am: Goes to the library
- 12:00 pm: Looks at books in the library
- 6:00 pm: Walks to Graveyard
- 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave
- 10:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:40 pm: Arrives at home
Fridays
- 9:00 am: Goes to the kitchen
- 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store
- 3:00 pm: Heads to the Stardrop Saloon
- 3:50 pm: Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon
- 9:00 pm: Heads home
- 9:40 pm: Arrives home
Sundays
- 10:30 am: Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room.
- 1:00 pm: Walks to the Wizard’s Tower.
- 4:00 pm: Stands in front of the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest.
- 8:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:30 pm: Arrives home
Fall
Mondays
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 11:00 am: Goes to the beach
- 1:00 pm: Stands at the end of the long pier to the left of the Fish Shop
- 6:00 pm: Heads home
- 7:30 pm: Arrives home and goes to bed
Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays
- 9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen
- 10:30 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store
- 1:00 pm: Walks to the bus stop
- 5:00 pm: Heads home
- 6:30 pm: Plays video games in her room
- 7:30 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 10:30 am: Goes to the library
- 12:00 pm: Looks at books in the library
- 6:00 pm: Walks to the graveyard
- 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave
- 10:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:40 pm: Arrives at home
Fridays
- 9:00 am: Goes to the kitchen.
- 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store
- 3:00 pm: Heads to the Stardrop Saloon.
- 3:50 pm: Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon
- 9:00 pm: Heads home
- 9:40 pm: Arrives home
Sundays
- 10:30 am: Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room
- 1:00 pm: Goes to the Wizard’s Tower
- 4:00 pm: Stands near the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest
- 8:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:30 pm: Arrives at home
Winter
On the 15th
- 9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen.
- 10:30 am: Walks to the Carpenter’s Shop and stands next to the counter
- 2:30 pm: Heads to the beach for the Night Market
- 12:00 am: Arrives home
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays
- 9:00 am: Goes to the kitchen
- 10:30 am: Walks to the Carpenter’s Shop and stands next to the counter
- 2:30 pm: Heads back home and plays video games
- 7:30 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 10:00 am: Goes to the library
- 12:00 pm: Looks at books in the library
- 6:00 pm: Walks to the graveyard
- 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave
- 10:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:40 pm: Arrives at home
Fridays
- 9:00 am: Leaving her room to go to the kitchen.
- 11:00 am: Leaves the kitchen to stand in Pierre’s General Store.
- 3:00 pm: Leaving Pierre’s General Store to go to The Stardrop Saloon.
- 3:50 pm: In The Stardrop Saloon, sitting on a sofa in the arcade.
- 9:00 pm: Heads home.
- 9:40 pm: Arrives home.
Sundays
- 10:30 am: Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room
- 1:00 pm: Walks to the Wizard’s Tower
- 4:00 pm: Stands near the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest
- 8:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:30 pm: Arrives home
Alternate schedules
Rainy Day (option one)
- 11:00 am: Leaves her room to stand in Pierre’s General Store
- 1:00 pm: Goes to the kitchen
- 3:00 pm: Returns to her room
- 10:00 pm: Goes to bed
Rainy Day (option two)
- 9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen
- 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store
- 2:00 pm: Heads to the Stardrop Saloon.
- 2:50 pm: In Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon
- 9:00 pm: Heads home
- 10:00 pm: Goes to bed
6th or 16th of any season
- 9:00 pm: Goes to the kitchen.
- 10:30 pm: Goes to Pierre’s General Store
- 3:00 pm: Heads to the mountain and stands on the west side of the lake, playing the flute
- 8:00 pm: Heads home to go to bed
- 9:40 pm: Arrives at home
11th and 25th in Spring, Summer, and Fall (less than 6 hearts with Sebastian)
- 10:00 am: Leaves home to go to Sebastian’s room
- 12:10 pm: In Sebastian’s room
- 5:00 pm: Heads home to go to bed
11th and 25th of any season (more than 6 hearts with Sebastian)
- 9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen
- 10:30 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store
- 1:00 pm: Walks to the bridge near JojaMart
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:20 pm: Plays video games in her room
- 7:30 pm: Goes to bed
