Stardew Valley Abigail gifts, schedule, and heart events

An incredibly interesting character and one of the 12 eligible marriage candidates is Stardew Valley Abigail. She’s a kind and thoughtful person with a love of games and the supernatural things in life. She can often be found wandering alone in the graveyard or standing on the bridge over the river near the store and her bright purple hair makes her hard to miss. She lives with her parents, Pierre and Caroline, who own Pierre’s General Store in the center of Pelican Town.

Let’s see how we can bewitch Stardew Valley’s Abigail.

What are Stardew Valley Abigail’s heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley Abigail’s heart events.

Two hearts Go to Pierre’s General Store when Abigail is there on any day other than Saturday.

Four hearts Go to the mountain between 12:00-19:00 on a rainy day during any season other than winter.

Six hearts Go into town from any direction between 21:00-00:00 on any non-rainy day.

Eight hearts After Abigail sends you a letter, go to Pierre’s General Store between 20:00-22:00 when Abigail is there. You can’t get into the store from the outside past 21:00, but you can wait in Caroline’s greenhouse and trigger the event by exiting to the kitchen.

Ten hearts Give Abigail a bouquet and then enter the mines or the quarry mine between 17:00-00:00. It’s worth noting, this won’t trigger if you’ve already given Abigail the mermaid’s pendant.

Fourteen hearts Go to the Backwoods between 06:10-17:00.



What are the best Stardew Valley Abigail gifts?

Here’s how to get on Abigail’s good side through the joy of gifts.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, amethyst, banana pudding, blackberry cobbler, chocolate cake, pufferfish, pumpkin, spicy eel Liked Universal likes, quartz Neutral Universal neutrals, all milk, chanterelle, common mushroom, dandelion, wild horseradish, winter root, snow yam, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, hazelnut, ginger Dislike Universal dislikes, all eggs, all fruit, all vegetables (except pumpkin), sugar, wild horseradish Hate Universal hates, clay, Holly

What is Stardew Valley Abigail’s schedule?

If you’re looking for Abigail to throw more gifts at her, here’s where she will be in Pelican Town.

Spring

On the 4th

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 12:30 pm: In the waiting room of Harvey’s Clinic

In the waiting room of Harvey’s Clinic 1:30 pm: In the consulting room of Harvey’s Clinic

In the consulting room of Harvey’s Clinic 4:00 pm: Returns to her room

Returns to her room 8:00 pm: Goes to bed

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen

Goes to her kitchen 10:30 am: Goes to Pierre’s store

Goes to Pierre’s store 1:00 pm: Walks to the bridge near JojaMart

Walks to the bridge near JojaMart 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:20 pm: Plays video games in her room

Plays video games in her room 7:30 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

10:00 am: Leaves home to go to Museum

Leaves home to go to Museum 12:00pm: Inside the Museum Library

Inside the Museum Library 6:00 pm: Walks to the Graveyard

Walks to the Graveyard 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave

Stands in front of Mona’s grave 10:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:40 pm: Arrives at home

Fridays

9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen

Goes to her kitchen 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s Store

Goes to Pierre’s Store 3:00 pm: Heads to the Saloon

Heads to the Saloon 3:50 pm: Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon

Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon 9:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 9:40 pm: Arrives home

Sundays

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 10:30 am: Goes to Caroline and Pierre’s room

Goes to Caroline and Pierre’s room 1:00 pm: Heads to the Wizard’s Tower

Heads to the Wizard’s Tower 4:00 pm: Near Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest

Near Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest 8:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:30 pm: Arrives home

Summer

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen

Goes to her kitchen 11:00 am: Walks to the train platform

Walks to the train platform 2:00 pm: Walks to the mountain lake, east of the Carpenter’s Shop

Walks to the mountain lake, east of the Carpenter’s Shop 5:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 7:30 pm: Arrives home

Arrives home 8:00 pm: Plays video games in her room

Plays video games in her room 8:10 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

10:00 am: Goes to the library

Goes to the library 12:00 pm: Looks at books in the library

Looks at books in the library 6:00 pm: Walks to Graveyard

Walks to Graveyard 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave

Stands in front of Mona’s grave 10:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:40 pm: Arrives at home

Fridays

9:00 am: Goes to the kitchen

Goes to the kitchen 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store

Goes to Pierre’s General Store 3:00 pm: Heads to the Stardrop Saloon

Heads to the Stardrop Saloon 3:50 pm: Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon

Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon 9:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 9:40 pm: Arrives home

Sundays

10:30 am: Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room.

Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room. 1:00 pm: Walks to the Wizard’s Tower.

Walks to the Wizard’s Tower. 4:00 pm: Stands in front of the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest.

Stands in front of the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest. 8:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:30 pm: Arrives home

Fall

Mondays

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 11:00 am: Goes to the beach

Goes to the beach 1:00 pm: Stands at the end of the long pier to the left of the Fish Shop

Stands at the end of the long pier to the left of the Fish Shop 6:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 7:30 pm: Arrives home and goes to bed

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen

Goes to her kitchen 10:30 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store

Goes to Pierre’s General Store 1:00 pm: Walks to the bus stop

Walks to the bus stop 5:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 6:30 pm: Plays video games in her room

Plays video games in her room 7:30 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

10:30 am: Goes to the library

Goes to the library 12:00 pm: Looks at books in the library

Looks at books in the library 6:00 pm: Walks to the graveyard

Walks to the graveyard 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave

Stands in front of Mona’s grave 10:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:40 pm: Arrives at home

Fridays

9:00 am: Goes to the kitchen.

Goes to the kitchen. 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store

Goes to Pierre’s General Store 3:00 pm: Heads to the Stardrop Saloon.

Heads to the Stardrop Saloon. 3:50 pm: Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon

Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon 9:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 9:40 pm: Arrives home

Sundays

10:30 am: Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room

Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room 1:00 pm: Goes to the Wizard’s Tower

Goes to the Wizard’s Tower 4:00 pm: Stands near the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest

Stands near the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest 8:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:30 pm: Arrives at home

Winter

On the 15th

9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen.

Goes to her kitchen. 10:30 am: Walks to the Carpenter’s Shop and stands next to the counter

Walks to the Carpenter’s Shop and stands next to the counter 2:30 pm: Heads to the beach for the Night Market

Heads to the beach for the Night Market 12:00 am: Arrives home

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

9:00 am: Goes to the kitchen

Goes to the kitchen 10:30 am: Walks to the Carpenter’s Shop and stands next to the counter

Walks to the Carpenter’s Shop and stands next to the counter 2:30 pm: Heads back home and plays video games

Heads back home and plays video games 7:30 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

10:00 am: Goes to the library

Goes to the library 12:00 pm: Looks at books in the library

Looks at books in the library 6:00 pm: Walks to the graveyard

Walks to the graveyard 7:00 pm: Stands in front of Mona’s grave

Stands in front of Mona’s grave 10:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:40 pm: Arrives at home

Fridays

9:00 am: Leaving her room to go to the kitchen.

Leaving her room to go to the kitchen. 11:00 am: Leaves the kitchen to stand in Pierre’s General Store.

Leaves the kitchen to stand in Pierre’s General Store. 3:00 pm: Leaving Pierre’s General Store to go to The Stardrop Saloon.

Leaving Pierre’s General Store to go to The Stardrop Saloon. 3:50 pm: In The Stardrop Saloon, sitting on a sofa in the arcade.

In The Stardrop Saloon, sitting on a sofa in the arcade. 9:00 pm: Heads home.

Heads home. 9:40 pm: Arrives home.

Sundays

10:30 am: Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room

Leaves her room to go into Caroline and Pierre’s room 1:00 pm: Walks to the Wizard’s Tower

Walks to the Wizard’s Tower 4:00 pm: Stands near the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest

Stands near the Wizard’s Tower in Cindersap Forest 8:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:30 pm: Arrives home

Alternate schedules

Rainy Day (option one)

11:00 am: Leaves her room to stand in Pierre’s General Store

Leaves her room to stand in Pierre’s General Store 1:00 pm: Goes to the kitchen

Goes to the kitchen 3:00 pm: Returns to her room

Returns to her room 10:00 pm: Goes to bed

Rainy Day (option two)

9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen

Goes to her kitchen 11:00 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store

Goes to Pierre’s General Store 2:00 pm: Heads to the Stardrop Saloon.

Heads to the Stardrop Saloon. 2:50 pm: In Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon

In Sits on the sofa in the arcade of the Stardrop Saloon 9:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 10:00 pm: Goes to bed

6th or 16th of any season

9:00 pm: Goes to the kitchen.

Goes to the kitchen. 10:30 pm: Goes to Pierre’s General Store

Goes to Pierre’s General Store 3:00 pm: Heads to the mountain and stands on the west side of the lake, playing the flute

Heads to the mountain and stands on the west side of the lake, playing the flute 8:00 pm: Heads home to go to bed

Heads home to go to bed 9:40 pm: Arrives at home

11th and 25th in Spring, Summer, and Fall (less than 6 hearts with Sebastian)

10:00 am: Leaves home to go to Sebastian’s room

Leaves home to go to Sebastian’s room 12:10 pm: In Sebastian’s room

In Sebastian’s room 5:00 pm: Heads home to go to bed

11th and 25th of any season (more than 6 hearts with Sebastian)

9:00 am: Goes to her kitchen

Goes to her kitchen 10:30 am: Goes to Pierre’s General Store

Goes to Pierre’s General Store 1:00 pm: Walks to the bridge near JojaMart

Walks to the bridge near JojaMart 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:20 pm: Plays video games in her room

Plays video games in her room 7:30 pm: Goes to bed

