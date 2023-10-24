Stardew Valley Elliott gifts, schedule, and heart events

Stardew Valley Elliot is Pelican Town’s very own romantic, beach-dwelling writer. He’s known for spending a lot of time by himself, choosing to live alone on the beach, and can mainly be found wandering aimlessly outdoors. He also has a tendency to launch into poetic discussions and, if you’re willing to listen, you might well win over his adoration as most of Elliott’s heart events centre around finding him on the map. He’s got quite a refined taste meaning the way to his heart is a little different to the other villagers available to marry but, luckily, we’ve got you sorted. So, if you’re looking to get to know Stardew Valley’s Elliott better, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to his gifts, schedule, and heart events.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley Elliott.

What are Stardew Valley Elliott’s heart events?

Two hearts Go into Elliott’s home when he’s there.

Four hearts Go to the Stardrop Saloon between 15:00-22:00 when Gus is there.

Six hearts Go into Elliott’s home when he’s there.

Eight hearts After you receive a letter from Elliott, go to the museum between 13:00-19:00, not necessarily on the same day.

Ten hearts Go to the beach on a non-rainy day between 07:00-13:00.

Fourteen hearts Leave your house between 06:00-15:00 when there are no festivals coming up for the next eight days.



What are the best Stardew Valley Elliott gifts?

If you want to woo Elliott or just get on his good side, here are all the things he likes, dislikes, loves, and hates.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, crab cakes, duck feathers, lobster, pomegranate, squid ink, Tom Kha soup Liked Universal likes (except pizza and amaranth), all fruit (except pomegranate and salmonberry), octopus, squid Neutral Universal neutrals, all eggs except Void eggs, all fish (except carp, lobster, octopus, sea cucumber, snail, squid) Dislike Universal dislikes (except fish), all milk, chanterelle, common mushroom, daffodil, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, holly, leek, magma cap, morel, pizza, purple mushroom, snow yam, wild horseradish, winter root Hate Universal hates, amaranth, quartz, salmonberry, sea cucumber

What is Stardew Valley Elliot’s schedule?

Here is where and when you can find Elliott in order to shower him with gifts.

Spring

Rainy days

Spends all day inside his house

Tuesdays

12:00pm: Leaves home and stands in front of his cabin

Leaves home and stands in front of his cabin 1:30pm: Returns to cabin

Returns to cabin 3:00pm: Leaves cabin and heads to bridges in front of beach entrance

Leaves cabin and heads to bridges in front of beach entrance 6:00pm: Returns home

Returns home 6:20pm: Enters home

Thursdays and Fridays if the player has 6+ hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home

At home 11:30am: Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 5:30pm: Leaves Pierre’s and heads home for the night

Fridays and Sundays if the player has less than 6 hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home

At home 11:00am: Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house

Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house 5:00pm: Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon

Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon 11:40pm: Leaves the saloon to return home for the night

Regular schedule

8:00am: At home

At home 12:00pm: Leaves his cabin to stand on the beach south of his house

Leaves his cabin to stand on the beach south of his house 1:30pm: Leaves the beach and returns to his cabin

Leaves the beach and returns to his cabin 3:00pm: Leaves his cabin to stand on the bridge just north of the beach

Leaves his cabin to stand on the bridge just north of the beach 6:00pm: Leaves the bridge to return home for the night

Summer

Tuesday 9th

10:30am: Leaves his house and goes to the Clinic

Leaves his house and goes to the Clinic 1:30pm: Moves from the waiting room to the examination room inside Clinic

Moves from the waiting room to the examination room inside Clinic 4:00pm: Leaves the clinic and returns home for the night

Rainy days

All day Inside his house

Thursdays and Fridays if the player has 6+ hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home

At home 11:30am: Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 5:30pm: Leaves Pierre’s and heads home for the night

Fridays and Sundays if the player has less than 6 hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home

At home 11:00am: Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house

Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house 5:00pm: Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon

Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon 11:40pm: Leaves the saloon to return home for the night

Regular schedule

8:00am: At home

At home 11:30am: Leaves home, heads to the forest south of Leah’s Cottage

Leaves home, heads to the forest south of Leah’s Cottage 6:00pm: Leaves the forest to return home for the night

Fall

Rainy days

Spends all day inside his house

Thursdays and Fridays if the player has 6+ hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home.

At home. 11:30am: Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 5:30pm: Leaves Pierre’s and heads home for the night

Fridays and Sundays if the player has less than 6 hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home

At home 11:00am: Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house

Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house 5:00pm: Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon

Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon 11:40pm: Leaves the saloon to return home for the night

Regular schedule

8:00am: At home

At home 11:30am: Leaves home, heads to the Library

Leaves home, heads to the Library 5:30pm: Leaves the library to return home for the night

Winter

Wednesday 17th

8:00am: At home

At home 11:30am: Leaves home, heads to the Museum

Leaves home, heads to the Museum 4:50pm: Leaves the library to attend the Night Market

Leaves the library to attend the Night Market 1:00am: Leaves the Night Market and returns to his cabin

Thursdays and Fridays if the player has 6+ hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home

At home 11:30am: Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store

Leaves home and heads to Pierre’s General Store 5:30pm: Leaves Pierre’s and heads home for the night

Sundays if the player has less than 6 hearts with Leah

8:00am: At home

At home 11:00am: Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house

Leaves his cabin to stand on the docks next to Willy’s house 5:00pm: Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon

Leaves the docks to visit The Stardrop Saloon 11:40pm: Leaves the saloon to return home for the night

Regular schedule

8:00am: At home

At home 11:30am: Leaves home, heads to the Library

Leaves home, heads to the Library 5:30pm: Leaves the library to return home for the night

