Stardew Valley Emily gifts, heart events, and marriage

Stardew Valley’s Emily is Pelican Town’s very own budding fashion designer and she loves to make her own clothes from scratch in her spare time. So, unsurprisingly, Emily has a penchant for all things cloth and wool which aren’t the easiest things to get hold of. You’ll find her working most nights at the Stardrop Saloon and with her vibrant blue hair, she’s hard to miss. If you’re looking to impress Stardew Valley’s Emily and hopefully make her your wife, here’s everything you need to know about her favourite gifts and her heart events. We’ve also included some of the juicy gossip regarding her relationship with Clint.

If Emily isn’t your type, we can also help you out with other villagers, we’ve got guides on Stardew Valley’s Sebastian, Stardew Valley’s Shane, Stardew Valley’s Leah, and Stardew Valley’s Alex. If you’re looking for a new life sim to play, feel free to check out our Cozy Grove review.

Grab a cuppa and learn more about Stardew Valley’s Emily.

What are Stardew Valley Emily’s heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about starting Stardew Valley Emily’s heart events.

Two hearts Go into Emily’s house.

Four hearts Go to town on a sunny day, during any season other than winter.

Six hearts Go into Emily’s house when she’s there.

Eight hearts A letter will invite you to the Mayor’s Manor that same day during opening hours. It’s worth noting, this event will still be there on subsequent days if you miss it.

Ten hearts A letter will invite you to meet Emily in the Secret Woods after 22:00 that night. You need a steel axe in order to break the large log blocking the entrance to the Secret Woods. Don’t worry if you don’t have a steel axe, whenever you manage to get in after 22:00 when it’s not raining or on a festival day, the event will still trigger.

Fourteen hearts Leave your house between 05:00-08:20.



What are the best Stardew Valley Emily gifts?

Each character has loves, likes, and dislikes when it comes to giving gifts. There are universally liked and hated items, but everyone has specific preferences. Here is what to give Emily:

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, amethyst, aquamarine, cloth, emerald, jade, ruby, survival burger, topaz, wool Liked Universal likes (except fish-related items, ice cream, and rice pudding), daffodils, quartz Neutral Universal neutrals, all eggs except Void eggs, fruits (except salmonberry), all milk, chanterelle, common mushroom, dandelion, wild horseradish, winter root, snow yam, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, hazelnut, ginger Dislike Universal dislikes, fried eel, ice cream, rice pudding, salmonberry, spicy eel Hate Universal hates, fish taco, holly, maki roll, salmon dinner, sashimi

How to marry Stardew Valley’s Emily

As with all Stardew proposals, before you can get married you need to earn ten hearts of friendship with Emily and have given her a bouquet from Pierre’s shop at eight hearts of friendship. You’ll also need to have upgraded your farmhouse at least once, and have access to the tide pool to the east of the beach.

Once married, Emily will move into the farmhouse and set up her own room to the right of the bedroom – complete with her pet parrot. She’ll also get herself a nice little crystal garden where she goes to meditate and clear her head.

Emily may offer you gifts sometimes, which is nice. Here is what you can get:

Situation Gifts Rainy mornings Cloth, wool, duck feather, refined quartz, bean hotpot Rainy nights Rice pudding, blueberry tart, cookie, chocolate cake Emily stays inside the house Cloth, wool, duck feather, refined quartz, bean hotpot, coffee, omni geode

What’s up with Stardew Valley Emily and Clint?

It’s no secret that Clint has a bit of a crush on Emily, but the sad news is, even if you don’t pursue her, they will never be together. Currently, bachelors and bachelorettes aren’t able to marry each other or other NPCs. There is something to note though; if you get Emily to eight hearts before you get Clint to six hearts, you won’t be able to complete Clint’s six-heart event due to him seeing you and Emily together.

That’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley’s Emily! For more content like this, make sure you check out our Stardew Valley co-op and Stardew Valley fish guides.