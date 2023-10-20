Stardew Valley Alex gifts, heart events, and questions

In Stardew Valley Alex has his sights set on becoming a professional athlete and loves hanging out at the beach. He’s very into sport and he’s also very into himself which doesn’t make him the most popular villager. Perhaps there are some layers worth peeling back to find out what Alex really has to offer. So, if you’re looking to impress Stardew Valley’s Alex, here’s everything you need to know about his gifts, heart events, and more. With our help, you’ll be able to win his love (and maybe even ring a couple of church bells) in no time.

Let’s jump into who Stardew Valley’s Alex is and how to bag him.

What are Stardew Valley Alex’s heart events and questions?

Here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley Alex’s heart events.

Two hearts In summer when the sun’s shining, visit the beach when Alex is there. During this event, Alex will tell you he’s sure he’s going to be the first professional grid ball player from Stardew Valley and ask you what you think his chances are. Neither answer will affect your friendship level.

Four hearts Go to town between 09:00-16:00. After approaching him during a sensitive moment, Alex will ask if you heard what he was saying. Neither of your answers will affect your friendship level, and he will explain the situation regardless.

Five hearts Go into Alex’s house when he’s there. Upon lamenting that he hasn’t read any of the books on his shelves, he admits he’s worried he is worthless and won’t get anywhere in life without being knowledgeable. You have three dialogue options. ‘That’s crazy. You’re a genius!’ – no effect ‘We all have our strengths and weaknesses’ – +50 friendship ‘Worthless? Yeah, that about sums it up.’ – -50 friendship

Six hearts Go into Alex’s house when he’s there.

Eight hearts During the summer when the sun’s shining, visit the beach when Alex is there or visit the Ginger Island resort when Alex is there. Alex will share a very emotional moment with you. None of the dialogue options will affect your friendship, so pick which one you feel fits you best.

Ten hearts You’ll receive a letter from Alex asking you to meet him at the Stardrop Saloon. Once you’ve received the letter, enter the Saloon between 19:00-22:00. Alex will admit to having feelings for you, and you will be posed with two dialogue choices. Neither will affect your friendship level.

Fourteen hearts Leave your home in year two onwards between 06:00-08:20 on any day except Sunday with 5,000g available.



What are the best Stardew Valley Alex gifts?

Each character has loves, likes, and dislikes when it comes to giving gifts. There are universally liked and hated items, but everyone has specific preferences. Here are Alex’s:

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, complete breakfast, salmon dinner Liked Universal likes, all eggs except Void eggs Neutral Universal neutrals, berries, all milk, chanterelle, common mushroom, daffodil, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, leek, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, snow yam, winter root Dislike Universal dislikes, salmonberry, wild horseradish Hate Universal hates, holly, quartz

That's everything you need to know about Stardew Valley's Alex!