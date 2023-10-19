Stardew Valley Leah gifts, schedule, heart events, and questions

Stardew Valley Leah has proven to be a very popular option for marriage due to her kind personality and you’ll need to impress her if you want to wed her yourself. So, you’re going to need a little help from us. Here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley’s Leah gifts, as well as all of her heart events, answers to her questions, her schedule, and more.

If you’re looking to impress any other villagers, we’ve got guides on Stardew Valley Sebastian, Stardew Valley Gus, Stardew Valley Lewis, and Stardew Valley Linus for you to check out. We’ve also put together a chunky guide on everything you need to know about Stardew Valley fish.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley’s Leah.

What are Stardew Valley Leah’s heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley Leah’s heart events, and the correct (and, more importantly, wrong) Stardew Valley Leah answers.

Two hearts To initiate the event, go into Leah’s Cottage when she’s home. She will discuss sculpting, and say ‘Once you get past the outer layers, the true nature starts to show…’. Your dialogue options are: ‘It’s the same with people’ (no effect on friendship) ‘I actually prefer the look of raw, unadulterated wood’ (no effect on friendship) ‘(creepy) may I have a kiss?’ (-100 friendship, and you won’t be able to see her eight-heart event later in the game) She will then say ‘Although, I have to admit… It’s not easy to pay the bills as an artist’. Either answer you give will have no effect on your friendship.

Four hearts Go into Leah’s Cottage when she’s home. She argues with her ex-partner on the phone, then asks you if it was selfish of her to move out of the city to become an artist. Your dialogue options are: ‘No, it had to be done’ (no effect on friendship) ‘No, and your ex sounds like an idiot’ (no effect on friendship) No, but you would have been better off staying in the city’ (-20 friendship) ‘Yeah, a little’ (-20 friendship) ‘Yeah, but it’s natural to care about yourself first’ (-20 friendship)

Six hearts Meet Leah at your front door on any rainy day between 06:00-11:30 or go to Cindersap Forest when Leah is there in spring, summer, or autumn.

Eight hearts During Leah’s two hearts event, if you suggest an art show, Leah will be at your farmhouse between 06:00-08:00 (except during winter) to invite you to her art show. Go to town between 15:00-17:00 (not necessarily on the same day). If you suggest an art website during the two hearts event, go into Leah’s Cottage when she’s there.

Ten hearts Go to Cindersap Forest between 1100-1600 in spring, summer, or autumn. An argument between Leah and her ex-partner, Kel, ensues. You will have two options. Neither of these options will affect your friendship level. Punch Kel in the face – Leah will say that he’s fine, but add that she thought that was pretty violent. Try reasoning with Kel – Leah will end up punching him instead.



Fourteen hearts Leave your home between 0500-0820 on a sunny day, except when it’s Sunday or winter. Leah will offer you one of her three paintings. Choose which one you prefer, as none of them will affect your friendship level.



What are the best Stardew Valley Leah gifts?

If you really want to win Leah over, here are the items that she absolutely loves and hates.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, goat cheese, poppyseed muffin, salad, stir fry, truffle, vegetable medley, wine Liked Universal likes, leek, morel, spring onion, snow yam, winter root, daffodil, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, holly, chanterelle Neutral Universal neutrals except bread, fried egg, and truffle Dislike Universal dislikes, foraged minerals, gems, carp surprise, fried egg, cookie, ice cream, pancakes, pink cake, rice pudding, survival burger, tortillas Hate Universal hates, bread, pancakes, hashbrowns, pizza, void egg

What is Stardew Valley Leah’s schedule?

Let’s take a look at what Leah gets up to, and where we can find her around Pelican Town.

Spring

On the 16th

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 10:30 am: Goes to the waiting room of Harvey’s Clinic.

Goes to the waiting room of Harvey’s Clinic. 1:30 pm: Moves from the waiting room to the left exam room in the Clinic.

Moves from the waiting room to the left exam room in the Clinic. 4:00 pm: Leaves the Clinic and walks to The Stardrop Saloon.

Leaves the Clinic and walks to The Stardrop Saloon. 11:40 pm: Leaves the Saloon to return home and sleep.

Rainy days, Fridays, and Saturdays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Moves to her easel to paint.

Moves to her easel to paint. 2:00 pm: Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage.

Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage. 4:00 pm: Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon.

Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon. 11:40 pm: Leaves the Saloon to return home and sleep.

Mondays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 11:00 am: Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store.

Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store. 5:00 pm: Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase.

Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Walks to the edge of the river near the island southwest of her cottage.

Walks to the edge of the river near the island southwest of her cottage. 3:00 pm: Walks to the end of the pier over the forest pond and draws.

Walks to the end of the pier over the forest pond and draws. 6:30 pm: Walks to the west side of the forest pond.

Walks to the west side of the forest pond. 7:30 pm: Walks back to her cottage and stands in front of her bookcase.

Walks back to her cottage and stands in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

Summer

Rainy days, Fridays, and Saturdays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Moves to her easel to paint.

Moves to her easel to paint. 2:00 pm: Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage.

Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage. 4:00 pm: Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon.

Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon. 11:40 pm: Leaves the Saloon to return home and sleep.

Mondays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 11:00 am: Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store.

Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store. 5:00 pm: Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase.

Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays (if the beach bridge has been repaired)

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Leaves her cottage to draw at the tidal pools at the beach.

Leaves her cottage to draw at the tidal pools at the beach. 7:00 pm: Leaves the beach to return home and stands in front of her bookcase.

Leaves the beach to return home and stands in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays (if the beach bridge has NOT been repaired)

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Leaves her cottage to draw at the beach shore, south of the entrance.

Leaves her cottage to draw at the beach shore, south of the entrance. 7:00 pm: Leaves the beach to return home and stands in front of her bookcase.

Leaves the beach to return home and stands in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

Fall

Rainy days, Fridays, and Saturdays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00pm: Moves to her easel to paint.

Moves to her easel to paint. 2:00 pm: Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage.

Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage. 4:00 pm: Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon.

Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon. 11:40 pm: Leaves the Saloon to return home and sleep.

Mondays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 11:00 am: Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store.

Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store. 5:00 pm: Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase.

Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Walks to the east side of the river in town, above the Blacksmith.

Walks to the east side of the river in town, above the Blacksmith. 7:00 pm: Leaves town to return home and stand in front of her bookcase.

Leaves town to return home and stand in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

Winter

On the 15th

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Moves to her easel to paint.

Moves to her easel to paint. 2:00 pm: Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage.

Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage. 4:00 pm: Leaves her cottage to attend the Night Market.

Leaves her cottage to attend the Night Market. 11:40 pm: Leaves the Night Market to return home and sleep.

Mondays (if it is NOT raining)

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 11:00 am: Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store.

Goes shopping at Pierre’s General Store. 5:00 pm: Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase.

Leaves the store to return home and stands in front of her bookcase. 10:00 pm: Stands at the table in her house.

Stands at the table in her house. 12:00 am: Goes to bed for the night.

All other days

9:00 am: Sculpts in her cottage.

Sculpts in her cottage. 12:00 pm: Moves to her easel to paint.

Moves to her easel to paint. 2:00 pm: Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage.

Stands in front of the bookcase in her cottage. 4:00 pm: Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon.

Leaves her cottage and walks to The Stardrop Saloon. 11:40 pm: Leaves the Saloon to return home and sleep.

Other Stardew Valley Leah questions

Outside of the questions she asks during heart events, at one point when you visit Pierre’s General store, Leah will ask you a question. They don’t affect your friendship rating with her, but here are the conversation options and outcomes.

Leah: So why did you become a farmer?

Option one: ‘To escape my old lifestyle’. Leah will answer ‘That’s pretty much the reason I came here too!’, and she smiles and laughs

‘To escape my old lifestyle’. Leah will answer ‘That’s pretty much the reason I came here too!’, and she smiles and laughs Option two: ‘To follow in grandpa’s footsteps’. Leah will answer ‘That’s very sweet to honour your grandfather like that’, and smiles.

That’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley’s Leah! For more farming fun, check out our list of the best games like Stardew Valley.