Stardew Valley Linus gifts, heart events, schedule, and basket

Linus is a solitary villager in Stardew Valley. He lives in a small tent near the mines to the north of Pelican Town and is generally considered to be an outcast. Our Stardew Valley Linus guide will help you work out exactly what to give him as a present each day, and also give you some details on his heart events. You’re able to give Linus two gifts per week, plus one on his birthday, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to become closer to him. We’ll also cover all of Linus’ heart events, and his schedule so you’ll always know where to find him, as well as the location of his berry-picking basket.

What are Stardew Valley Linus’ heart events?

Linus may be a solitary man, but that’s all the more reason to try and warm up to him. Here’s everything you need to know about his heart events.

Zero hearts After you have 50 friendship points with Linus, head into town between 20:00 and 00:00 on a day without rain. It’s worth noting that this event will not trigger before Spring 7th, year one.

Three hearts Linus will send you a sashimi recipe in the post when you reach three hearts.

Four hearts Head to the mountain area near his tent between 20:00 and 00:00 on a day with no rain.

Seven hearts Linus will send you a fish taco recipe in the mail when you reach seven hearts.

Eight hearts Leave Robin’s house between 09:00 and 17:00 on a day with no rain.



What are the best Stardew Valley Linus gifts?

Here’s what Linus loves, likes, and really doesn’t appreciate.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, blueberry tart, cactus fruit, coconut, dish o’ the sea, yam Liked Universal likes, all milk, all fruit, all eggs (except void egg), chanterelle, common mushroom, dandelion, wild horseradish, winter root, snow yam, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, hazelnut, ginger Neutral Universal neutrals, all fish Dislike Universal dislikes,foraged minerals, gems (other than diamonds and prismatic shards) Hate Universal hates

What is Stardew Valley Linus’ schedule?

Here’s when and where you can track down Linus in Pelican Town.

Spring

Rainy days

6:00 am: Inside his tent

9:30 am: Exits tent, stands behind a bush to the left of his tent

10:10 am: Returns to his tent

3:00 pm: Exits tent, stands under tree left of his tent

7:00 pm: Returns to his tent

11:30 pm: Goes to bed

Clear days

6:00 am: Inside his tent

6:30 am: Exits tent, stands behind a bush to the left of his tent

7:00 am: Walks to the left of the fire in front of his tent

9:30 am: Walks to the left side of the lake

2:00 pm: Walks to the left of the fire in front of his tent

7:00 pm: Returns to his tent

11:00 pm: Goes to bed

Summer

Rainy days

6:00 am: Inside his tent

9:30 am: Exits tent, stands behind a bush to the left of his tent

10:10 am: Returns to his tent

3:00 pm: Exits tent, stands under tree left of his tent

7:00 pm: Returns to his tent

11:30 pm: Goes to bed

Clear days

6:00 am: Inside his tent

6:30 am: Walks to a cliff overlooking the lake, to the right of his tent

9:40 am: Walks south of the fence, left of the lake

1:00 pm: Walks further south, left of the lake

4:00 pm: Walks to the left of the fire in front of his tent

8:00 pm: Walks behind the bush to the left of his tent

8:20 pm: Returns to his tent for the night

Fall

Rainy days

6:00 am: Inside his tent

9:30 am: Exits tent, stands behind a bush to the left of his tent

10:10 am: Returns to his tent

3:00 pm: Exits tent, stands under tree left of his tent

7:00 pm: Returns to his tent

11:30 pm: Goes to bed

Clear days

6:00 am: Inside his tent

7:00 am: Exits tent, stands behind a bush to the left of his tent

7:40 am: Walks to the left of the fire in front of his tent

9:00 am: Walks to Spa, stands at the right side of the building

2:00 pm: Walks to the left side of the lake

6:00 pm: Returns to his tent for the night

Where is Stardew Valley Linus’ basket?

On Fall 8, you will receive a letter from Linus saying he lost his blackberry picking basket, and would really appreciate your help in finding it. The basket is in an odd location but remains the same through the following seasons if you forget to hunt it down.

To get the basket, simply head to the bus stop outside your farm, then follow the road a the top of the screen to the left and through the tunnel. This will take you to a small stretch of road, where the basket sits, waiting to be returned to its owner. After that, just take a visit to Linus – you’ll raise your friendship with him too.

That's everything you need to know about Linus.