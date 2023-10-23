Stardew Valley Shane gifts, schedule, and heart events

In the world of Stardew Valley Shane is one of the most complicated characters. On first impressions, he’s hard to impress, has a very bad attitude, and is known for his dark storyline centered around his struggles with depression and alcohol. But, he can be won over. He’s easy to find and fairly easy to please, spending his time between his job at JojaMart and drinking at The Stardrop Saloon. Shane also has aspirations to start a chicken farm and as luck would have it, you could offer him that. So, if you fancy breaking through Stardew Valley Shane’s hardened exterior to his warmer core, here’s everything you need to know about his heart events, gifts, answers to his questions, his relationship with Jas, and what he’s like as a husband.

If you want to get to know Stardew Valley’s Shane, read on.

What are Shane’s heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley Shane’s heart events, and the right answers to his questions.

Two hearts Go to Cindersap Forest between 20:00-00:00.

Four hearts Enter Marnie’s Ranch at any time.

Six hearts Go to Cindersap Forest between 09:00-20:00 whilst there’s a storm or rain. You’ll find Shane laying on the edge of a cliff, surrounded by beer cans. He will tell you he’s miserable and ask why he shouldn’t just roll off. None of the four dialogue options will affect your friendship with him. After this, he will ask you to take him to the hospital, and the following day he will come to you and tell you he is going to counseling, and apologizes for the night before. You will have a choice of three dialogue options: ‘I’m glad I was there to help’ – +10 friendship points ‘I’m just happy you’re still here’ – +10 friendship points ‘You needed a serious wake-up call’ – -10 friendship points



Seven hearts After the six heart event, enter Marnie’s Ranch when Shane is home, or enter town between 10:00-16:00 on a sunny day (you’ll need two hearts with both Emily and Chris for this)

Eight hearts Enter Marnie’s Ranch when Shane is at home.

Ten hearts Leave your house before 06:30 and then walk to the bus stop between 16:00-18:00.

Fourteen hearts Go to town on any day except Friday between 08:00-17:00. For the next two parts, go to town anytime each of the next consecutive days. On the third day, you wait with Marnie outside the saloon, and Shane goes inside. You enter, expecting to catch him in the act of drinking, but find he is only drinking Joja Cola and playing arcade games to help him fight the urge to drink. You have two dialogue options, and neither affects your friendship level.



What are the best Stardew Valley Shane gifts?

The following items are some of Shane’s favorite things, and least favorite.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, pizza, beer, hot pepper, pepper poppers Liked Universal likes (except pickles), eggs, fruit Neutral Universal neutrals, all milk Dislike Universal dislikes, chanterelle, common mushroom, daffodil, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, holly, leek, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, seaweed, snow yam, winter root, wild horseradish Hate Universal hates, pickles, quartz

How to marry Stardew Valley’s Shane

As with all Stardew Valley bachelors and bachelorettes, in order to marry Shane you must give him a bouquet at eight hearts, then purchase a mermaid’s pendant from the Old Mariner by the tidal pools on the beach. The Old Mariner will only visit when it is raining, and the pendant will cost you 5,000g.

You can gift Shane the mermaid’s pendant after getting him to ten hearts, then the wedding will take place on the morning three days after your proposal.

When married, Shane will leave his job at Jojamart, and move into the farmhouse, and set up a room to the right of your bedroom. He’ll also set up a small chicken coop, where he visits his pet chicken, Charlie. Shane will leave the farmhouse on Mondays (to visit Marnie) and Fridays. On rainy days he will offer you gifts, and when he stays inside the farmhouse all day he may make you a snack.

What’s up with Stardew Valley Shane and Jas?

Sometimes the complex relationships between the characters can be quite befuddling, and even unexpected. This is true for the relationship between Shane and Jas. It is revealed that at some point before the events of the game, both of Jas’ parents passed away and Shane, who is Jas’ godfather, took her in. After this, they moved to Shane’s aunt Marnie’s ranch, presumably so Marnie can help raise the little tyke.

That’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley’s Shane! If you need something new to play, make sure you check out our list full of the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android.