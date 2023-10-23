Stardew Valley Penny gifts, schedule, and heart events

Stardew Valley Penny is a sweet, shy villager who adores a good book. She lives in a little trailer by the river with her mum, Pam, and can often be found doing chores there, or out tutoring children in the museum. Her main ambition in life is to settle down and raise a family, and she is one of the twelve characters available to marry. Our guide will tip you off about all of her heart events and the best gifts to give her, so you can earn her friendship or even her hand in marriage. We’ve also included Penny’s schedule, so you can find her at all times.

If you enjoy this article and want to find out more about the other villagers, we also have handy Stardew Valley Leah, Stardew Valley Haley, and Stardew Valley Emily guides, along with many more. Or if you want a more general guide to help you on your journey, we have Stardew Valley fish and Stardew Valley co-op guides too.

Let’s see how to get on Stardew Valley Penny’s good side.

What are Stardew Valley Penny’s heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about all of Penny’s heart events.

Two hearts Go to Pelican Town between 09:00-14:00 on a sunny day.

Four hearts Go to her trailer when she’s home.

Six hearts Go to her trailer when she’s home.

Eight hearts Venture into Cindersap Forest between 09:00-16:00.

Ten hearts You will receive a letter from Penny around this point. After you get this, go to the pool area of the spa between 19:00-00:00.

Group ten heart event Under the correct conditions, reaching ten hearts with Penny will also contribute to the ten-heart group event. In order to achieve this, you must: Be unmarried Give a bouquet to all available bachelorettes Raise your friendship level with each bachelorette to ten hearts Have viewed each of the other bachelorette’s ten heart event cutscene You can find out more about finishing Penny’s ten-heart event in our Stardew Valley Haley guide. This event will only happen once per save file, and will not occur if you are married, or have given any of the bachelorettes a wilted bouquet or mermaid’s pendant.

Fourteen hearts Go to the farmhouse between 15:00-17:00 when Penny is home



What are the best Stardew Valley Penny gifts?

What does Penny love? Read on to find out!

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, diamond, emerald, melon, poppy, poppyseed muffin, red plate, sandfish, roots platter, Tom Kha soup Liked Universal likes, all milk, artifacts, dandelions, leek Neutral Universal neutrals, all eggs except Void eggs, fruits, chanterelle, hazelnut, ginger, morel, snow yam, magma cap Dislike Universal dislikes, algae soup, duck feather, pale broth, purple mushroom, quartz, wool Hate Universal hates, beer, grape, wine, mead, hops, holly, pale ale, pina colada, rabbit’s foot

What is Stardew Valley Penny’s schedule?

Here’s where to find Penny and what she gets up to in the valley.

Spring

Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays

8:10am: Leaves her trailer to read near the graveyard

12:30pm: Returns to the trailer to wash dishes

4:00pm: Goes to sit on a bench near the Stardrop Saloon with Maru

6:40pm: Returns to her trailer

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

11:00am: Leaves her trailer and goes to the museum library

2:00pm: Heads to the ice cream stand with Jas and Vincent

4:20pm: Walks Vincent home to 2 Willow Lane

5:50pm: Drops Jas off at the ranch

6:30pm: Returns to her trailer

Saturdays

9:00am: In her room

10:00am: Leaves her trailer to meet up with Jas and Vincent near the graveyard

12:00pm: Walks Jas and Vincent to the playground north of the plaza and watches them play

5:00pm: Walks Jas and Vincent back to town and drops them off in front of Emily and Haley’s house

6:30pm: Returns to her trailer

Summer

Sundays

8:00am: Leaves her trailer and walks to the river above JojaMart

1:00pm: Goes to sit in the garden beside the Community Center

6:00pm: Leaves Community Center garden and returns to the trailer to do dishes

9:00pm: Goes to bed

Mondays andThursdays

8:00am: Wakes up and walks through town to stand by the river behind JojaMart

1:00pm: Walks to the community center.

2:30pm: Sits on a bench to the right of the community center

6:00pm: Returns to her trailer

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

9:00am: Leaves the trailer and walks to the museum

2:00pm: Stands outside the museum, near the bridge

4:00pm: Walks Vincent home to 2 Willow Lane

6:30pm: Drops Jas off at the ranch

8:00pm: Arrives at her trailer

Saturdays

10:00am: Leaves her trailer and goes outside near the town graveyard

11:00am: Watches kids play near the graveyard

12:00pm: Walks the kids to the playground, to the left of the community center

5:00pm: Walks Jas and Vincent to Emily’s house

6:00pm: Talks to Jas and Vincent next to Emily’s house

9:00pm: Arrives at her trailer

Fall

Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays

8:00am: Leaves her trailer and goes to read near the graveyard

12:30pm: Returns to the trailer to wash dishes

4:00pm: Goes to sit on a bench near the Stardrop Saloon, with Maru on Sundays and Mondays, and alone on Thursdays

6:40pm: Returns to her trailer

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

9:00am: Leaves the trailer and walks to the Museum

2:00pm: Leaves the Museum to stand near the river at the bridge

4:20pm: Walks Vincent home

5:50pm: Drops Jas off at the ranch

8:00pm: Arrives at her trailer

Saturdays

10:00am: Gets out of bed

11:00am: Meets Jas and Vincent at the tree to the west of the graveyard

12:00pm: Heads to the playground with Jas and Vincent

5:00pm: Leaves the playground and walks to Emily’s house with Jas and Vincent

6:20pm: Arrives outside Emily’s house

8:00pm: Heads back to her trailer

8:40pm: Arrives at her trailer

Winter

On the 4th

9:00am: Wakes up

11:30am: Walks from her trailer to Harvey’s Clinic for her annual checkup

4:00pm: Leaves clinic and goes to sit by the bridge west from JojaMart

7:00pm: Returns to her trailer to do dishes

9:00pm: Goes to bed

On the 15th

9:00am: Wakes up

11:00am: Goes to her kitchen

1:00pm: Does the dishes

3:00pm: Sits on the couch

4:00pm: Heads to the Night Market

11:50pm: Goes to bed

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

9:00am: Leaves the trailer and walks to the museum

2:00pm: Stands outside the museum, near the bridge

4:00pm: Walks Vincent home to 2 Willow Lane

6:30pm: Drops Jas off at the ranch

8:00pm: Arrives at her trailer

Saturdays

2:30pm: At the playground with Jas and Vincent

5:00pm: Walks Jas and Vincent to Emily’s house

6:20pm: Stands by Emily’s house, talking with Jas and Vincent

8:00pm: Goes to the trailer with Jas

8:10pm: Arrives at the trailer

Sundays, Thursdays, and Mondays (Community Center IS restored)

9:00am: Wakes up

10:30am: Walks to the community center to read

6:00pm: Returns to the trailer to do dishes

9:00pm: Goes to bed

Sundays, Thursdays, and Mondays (Community Center is NOT yet restored)

9:00am: Wakes up

10:30am: Walks to the tree west of the graveyard to read

6:00pm: Returns to her trailer to do dishes

9:00pm: Goes to bed

Alternate schedule

Rainy days (option one)

9:00am: Wakes up

11:00am: Goes to the kitchen

1:00pm: Does the dishes

3:00pm: Sits on the couch

6:00pm: Returns to her bedroom, reading by the bookshelf

9:00pm: Goes to bed

Rainy days (option two)

8:20am: Leaves the trailer and goes to sit outside the museum

12:00pm: Heads into the Museum to look at the bookshelves

4:00pm: Returns to the trailer to watch TV

7:00pm: Does the dishes

9:00pm: Goes to bed

Day 9 and day 23 (less than six hearts with Penny)

9:00am: Wakes up

11:00am: Goes to sit in town

4:00pm: Returns from town to the trailer and does the dishes

6:30pm: Goes to bed

Day 9 and Day 23 (at least six hearts with Penny)

8:10am: Leaves her trailer and goes to read near the graveyard

12:30pm: Returns to the trailer to wash the dishes

4:00pm: Goes to sit on a bench near the Stardrop Saloon with Maru

6:40pm: Returns to her trailer

And that's all you need to know to get in Penny's good (or bad) books.