Stardew Valley Haley guide gifts, schedule, and heart events

Stardew Valley Haley is a pretty, stylish villager who loves photography. She lives with her sister Emily and can often be found walking around town, admiring the scenery – unless it’s raining. She’s one of the twelve available partners for marriage, so it’s useful to know a little bit about this sweet fashionista. That’s where we come in. We have put together this useful guide of all of her heart events and favorite gifts so you can befriend or romance her with ease. You can give two gifts per week, plus an additional one on her birthday (Spring 14), which can raise or lower her friendship with you – so be sure to check out her loved items if you want to get in her good books.
If you found this useful and are interested in finding out more about the other villagers, we also have handy Stardew Valley Leah, Stardew Valley Sebastian, and Stardew Valley Gus guides, along with many more. Or if you want a more general guide to help you in this chill farming game, we have Stardew Valley fish and Stardew Valley Co-op guides too.
Let’s see how to get in Stardew Valley Haley’s good books.
What are Stardew Valley Haley’s heart events?
Here’s everything you need to know about each of Haley’s heart events.
- Two hearts
- Go into Haley and Emily’s home when they’re both in.
- Four hearts
- Go into Haley’s home when she’s in.
- Six hearts
- Go to the beach between 10:00-16:00 during any season except winter.
- Eight hearts
- Venture into Cindersap Forest between 10:00-16:00 on a sunny day in any season except winter.
- Ten hearts
- Go into Haley’s home when she’s in.
- Group ten heart event
- Under the correct conditions, Emily’s ten heart event will also trigger the group ten heart event. In order to achieve this, you must:
- Be unmarried
- Have already given a bouquet to all available bachelorettes
- Raised your friendship level with each bachelorette to ten hearts
- Have viewed each of the other bachelorette’s ten heart event cutscene
- Entering Haley and Emily’s house at this point will trigger a cutscene. If Haley is the final bachelorette you share a ten heart event with, the group ten heart event will happen immediately afterward and is unavoidable. This event will only happen once per save file, and will not occur if you are married, or have given one of the bachelorettes a wilted bouquet or mermaid’s pendant.
- Fourteen hearts
- There are three steps to Haley’s fourteen hearts event.
- Go to town between 08:00-15:00 on a day when it isn’t raining
- Wait at least one day, then go to the farmhouse between 06:20-17:00
- Go to Pelican Town between 0:00-15:00 on a day when it’s not raining with a chocolate cake in your inventory
What are the best Stardew Valley Haley gifts?
These are the best gifts to give to Haley and what to avoid to stay on her good side.
|Reaction
|Gift
|Loved
|Universal loves (except prismatic shard), coconut, fruit salad, pink cake, sunflower
|Liked
|Universal likes (except vegetables), daffodil
|Neutral
|Universal neutrals
|Dislike
|Universal dislikes (except clay and fish), all fruit (except coconut), all eggs, all milk, all vegetables, chanterelle, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, snow yam, winter root, holly
|Hate
|Universal hates, all fish, clay, prismatic shard, wild horseradish
What is Stardew Valley Haley’s schedule?
Haley has a different schedule for days when it’s raining. We’ve listed it separately, below the main seasons.
Spring
Regular schedule (except Mondays and Wednesdays)
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 11:00 am: Goes to the fountain
- 12:20 pm: By the fountain
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner
- 8:20 pm: Goes to her room
- 10:30 pm: Goes to bed
Mondays
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 10:00 am: Goes to the kitchen
- 11:00 am: Goes to the river south of Marnie’s Ranch
- 12:20 pm: Takes pictures by the river south of Marnie’s Ranch
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner
- 8:20 pm: Goes to her room
- 11:00 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 12:10 pm: In the living room
- 12:30 pm: Goes to the fountain
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:30 pm: Arrives home
- 5:50 pm: Stands in kitchen
- 8:20 pm: Goes to her room
- 10:30 pm: Goes to bed
Summer
Regular schedule (except Wednesdays)
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 10:30 am: Goes to the beach
- 11:50 pm: At the beach
- 1:30 pm: Goes to Alex’s ice cream stand
- 2:30 pm: At Alex’s ice cream stand
- 5:00 pm: Heads home
- 6:20 pm: Cook dinner
- 8:20 pm: Goes to her room
- 11:00 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 12:10 pm: In the living room
- 4:40 pm: In the kitchen
- 8:20 pm: In her room
- 10:30 pm: Goes to bed
Fall
Regular schedule (except Mondays and Wednesdays)
- 11:00 am: Goes to the fountain
- 12:20 pm: By the fountain
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner
- 8:20 pm: In her room
- 10:30 pm: Goes to bed
Mondays
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 10:20 am: In the kitchen
- 11:00 am: Goes to the river south of Marnie’s Ranch
- 12:20 pm: Takes pictures by the river
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner
- 8:20 pm: In her room
- 11:00 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 9:00 am: In her room
- 12:10 pm: In the living room
- 4:40 pm: In the kitchen
- 8:20 pm: In her room
- 10:30 pm: Goes to bed
Winter
Regular schedule (except Wednesdays)
- 10:30 am: In her room
- 12:00 pm: Goes to her kitchen
- 1:00 pm: In the kitchen
- 4:00 pm: Goes to her room
- 8:00 pm: In the living room
- 10:00 pm: Goes to bed
Wednesdays
- 10:00 am: In her room
- 11:00 am: Goes to the fountain
- 12:20 pm: By the fountain
- 4:30 pm: Heads home
- 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner
- 8:00 pm: Returns to her room
On the 9th
- 11:30 am: Visits Harvey’s Clinic
- 4:00 pm: Walks home
On the 16th
- 10:30 am: In her bedroom
- 12:00pm: Goes to the kitchen.
- 4:30 pm: Attends the Night Market
- 12:00 am: Returns home
Rainy days
- 10:30 am: In her bedroom
- 12:00 pm: Goes to the kitchen
- 4:00 pm: Returns to her room
- 7:00 pm: Goes to the living room
- 10:00 pm: Goes to bed
That's everything you need to know about Stardew Valley Haley!