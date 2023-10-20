Stardew Valley Haley guide gifts, schedule, and heart events

Stardew Valley Haley is a pretty, stylish villager who loves photography. She lives with her sister Emily and can often be found walking around town, admiring the scenery – unless it’s raining. She’s one of the twelve available partners for marriage, so it’s useful to know a little bit about this sweet fashionista. That’s where we come in. We have put together this useful guide of all of her heart events and favorite gifts so you can befriend or romance her with ease. You can give two gifts per week, plus an additional one on her birthday (Spring 14), which can raise or lower her friendship with you – so be sure to check out her loved items if you want to get in her good books.

If you found this useful and are interested in finding out more about the other villagers, we also have handy Stardew Valley Leah, Stardew Valley Sebastian, and Stardew Valley Gus guides, along with many more. Or if you want a more general guide to help you in this chill farming game, we have Stardew Valley fish and Stardew Valley Co-op guides too.

Let’s see how to get in Stardew Valley Haley’s good books.

What are Stardew Valley Haley’s heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about each of Haley’s heart events.

Two hearts Go into Haley and Emily’s home when they’re both in.

Four hearts Go into Haley’s home when she’s in.

Six hearts Go to the beach between 10:00-16:00 during any season except winter.

Eight hearts Venture into Cindersap Forest between 10:00-16:00 on a sunny day in any season except winter.

Ten hearts Go into Haley’s home when she’s in.

Group ten heart event Under the correct conditions, Emily’s ten heart event will also trigger the group ten heart event. In order to achieve this, you must: Be unmarried Have already given a bouquet to all available bachelorettes Raised your friendship level with each bachelorette to ten hearts Have viewed each of the other bachelorette’s ten heart event cutscene Entering Haley and Emily’s house at this point will trigger a cutscene. If Haley is the final bachelorette you share a ten heart event with, the group ten heart event will happen immediately afterward and is unavoidable. This event will only happen once per save file, and will not occur if you are married, or have given one of the bachelorettes a wilted bouquet or mermaid’s pendant.

Fourteen hearts There are three steps to Haley’s fourteen hearts event. Go to town between 08:00-15:00 on a day when it isn’t raining Wait at least one day, then go to the farmhouse between 06:20-17:00 Go to Pelican Town between 0:00-15:00 on a day when it’s not raining with a chocolate cake in your inventory



What are the best Stardew Valley Haley gifts?

These are the best gifts to give to Haley and what to avoid to stay on her good side.

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves (except prismatic shard), coconut, fruit salad, pink cake, sunflower Liked Universal likes (except vegetables), daffodil Neutral Universal neutrals Dislike Universal dislikes (except clay and fish), all fruit (except coconut), all eggs, all milk, all vegetables, chanterelle, dandelion, ginger, hazelnut, magma cap, morel, purple mushroom, snow yam, winter root, holly Hate Universal hates, all fish, clay, prismatic shard, wild horseradish

What is Stardew Valley Haley’s schedule?

Haley has a different schedule for days when it’s raining. We’ve listed it separately, below the main seasons.

Spring

Regular schedule (except Mondays and Wednesdays)

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 11:00 am: Goes to the fountain

Goes to the fountain 12:20 pm: By the fountain

By the fountain 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner

Cooks dinner 8:20 pm: Goes to her room

Goes to her room 10:30 pm: Goes to bed

Mondays

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 10:00 am: Goes to the kitchen

Goes to the kitchen 11:00 am: Goes to the river south of Marnie’s Ranch

Goes to the river south of Marnie’s Ranch 12:20 pm: Takes pictures by the river south of Marnie’s Ranch

Takes pictures by the river south of Marnie’s Ranch 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner

Cooks dinner 8:20 pm: Goes to her room

Goes to her room 11:00 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 12:10 pm: In the living room

In the living room 12:30 pm: Goes to the fountain

Goes to the fountain 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:30 pm: Arrives home

Arrives home 5:50 pm: Stands in kitchen

Stands in kitchen 8:20 pm: Goes to her room

Goes to her room 10:30 pm: Goes to bed

Summer

Regular schedule (except Wednesdays)

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 10:30 am: Goes to the beach

Goes to the beach 11:50 pm: At the beach

At the beach 1:30 pm: Goes to Alex’s ice cream stand

Goes to Alex’s ice cream stand 2:30 pm: At Alex’s ice cream stand

At Alex’s ice cream stand 5:00 pm: Heads home

Heads home 6:20 pm: Cook dinner

Cook dinner 8:20 pm: Goes to her room

Goes to her room 11:00 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 12:10 pm: In the living room

In the living room 4:40 pm: In the kitchen

In the kitchen 8:20 pm: In her room

In her room 10:30 pm: Goes to bed

Fall

Regular schedule (except Mondays and Wednesdays)

11:00 am: Goes to the fountain

Goes to the fountain 12:20 pm: By the fountain

By the fountain 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner

Cooks dinner 8:20 pm: In her room

In her room 10:30 pm: Goes to bed

Mondays

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 10:20 am: In the kitchen

In the kitchen 11:00 am: Goes to the river south of Marnie’s Ranch

Goes to the river south of Marnie’s Ranch 12:20 pm: Takes pictures by the river

Takes pictures by the river 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner

Cooks dinner 8:20 pm: In her room

In her room 11:00 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

9:00 am: In her room

In her room 12:10 pm: In the living room

In the living room 4:40 pm: In the kitchen

In the kitchen 8:20 pm: In her room

In her room 10:30 pm: Goes to bed

Winter

Regular schedule (except Wednesdays)

10:30 am: In her room

In her room 12:00 pm: Goes to her kitchen

Goes to her kitchen 1:00 pm: In the kitchen

In the kitchen 4:00 pm: Goes to her room

Goes to her room 8:00 pm: In the living room

In the living room 10:00 pm: Goes to bed

Wednesdays

10:00 am: In her room

In her room 11:00 am: Goes to the fountain

Goes to the fountain 12:20 pm: By the fountain

By the fountain 4:30 pm: Heads home

Heads home 5:50 pm: Cooks dinner

Cooks dinner 8:00 pm: Returns to her room

On the 9th

11:30 am: Visits Harvey’s Clinic

Visits Harvey’s Clinic 4:00 pm: Walks home

On the 16th

10:30 am: In her bedroom

In her bedroom 12:00pm: Goes to the kitchen.

Goes to the kitchen. 4:30 pm: Attends the Night Market

Attends the Night Market 12:00 am: Returns home

Rainy days

10:30 am: In her bedroom

In her bedroom 12:00 pm: Goes to the kitchen

Goes to the kitchen 4:00 pm: Returns to her room

Returns to her room 7:00 pm: Goes to the living room

Goes to the living room 10:00 pm: Goes to bed

That’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley Haley! If you’re content with your time in Stardew Valley and on the hunt for a fresh experience, why not check out our list of the best Switch multiplayer games to find something new to play?