In Stardew Valley M. Rasmodius, also known as the Wizard, lives in a tall tower in Cindersap Forest. This magical fellow never leaves his home, meaning you can find him there every day between 06:00 – 23:00. If you continue to interact with him, you will eventually unlock his basement, where you can change your character’s appearance. Unfortunately, you can’t marry the Stardew Valley Wizard. Trust us, we’ve tried. However, you can become good friends. Make sure you give him two gifts per week, plus an additional one on his birthday (Winter 17), we recommend only giving him items he loves to make sure you impress this purple-bearded dude.

If you’re interested in other villagers, take a look at our Stardew Valley Shane, Stardew Valley Elliott, and Stardew Valley Penny guides. For those of you who need a little extra assistance, we also have Stardew Valley farm layout, Stardew Valley co-op, and Stardew Valley silo guides.

Let’s learn more about Stardew Valley’s Wizard.

What are Stardew Valley Wizard’s heart events?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wizard’s heart events.

Any more than zero hearts

The Wizard will start to send you gifts in the mail as soon as you reach a friendship level higher than zero.

Four hearts

At four hearts you gain access to the basement of the Wizard’s Tower. Here you can change your character’s appearance for 500 gold.

What are the best Stardew Valley Wizard gifts?

Wanna shmooze with the Wizard? Here’s how to get on his good side:

Reaction Gift Loved Universal loves, purple mushroom, solar essence, super cucumber, void essence Liked Universal likes, geodes, quartz Neutral Universal neutrals, all fruit Dislike Universal dislikes, eggs, milk, chanterelle, ginger, leek, holly, magma cap, morel, salmonberry Hate Universal hates other than slime

Where is the Stardew Valley Wizard tower?

The Wizard’s home is a tower to the far west of Cindersap Forest and is open from 6 am-11 pm. You need to have access to the Community Center and have read the golden scroll before the door is unlocked, at which point the Wizard will teach you how to read Junimo language.

When you get to four hearts with the Wizard, you will gain access to the basement where the Shrine of Illusions is situated. For 500g, the Shrine of Illusions will let you change your name, gender, favorite thing, and appearance. You can also change the style of cat or dog you’ve adopted, though you won’t be able to change from a cat to a dog or vice versa.

Later in the game, you will be given the Goblin Problem quest. After completing this, a teleportation rune will activate in the Wizard’s basement, which allows you to travel between the basement room and the Witch’s Hut anytime.

If you need something new to play, we recommend checking out our list full of the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android.