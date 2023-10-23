How to build a Stardew Valley silo

A Stardew Valley silo is a quintessential type of farm building that stores hay. You can purchase this handy receptacle from Robin at the carpenter’s shop. Then, after a two-day wait, you can store up to 240 pieces of hay in the silo from grass cut at your farm. Our Stardew Valley silo guide will fill you in on exactly what resources you need in order to buy and build this farm building, as well as offer some handy tips and tricks to make sure you get the most out of your brand-new silo.

For more content like this, we recommend taking a look at our Stardew Valley coop and Stardew Valley fish guides. If you need a little help wooing certain villagers, feel free to peruse our Stardew Valley Haley, Stardew Valley Sebastian, Stardew Valley Leah, and Stardew Valley Shane guides.

How much does a Stardew Valley Silo cost?

In order to build a Stardew Valley silo, you need to speak to Robin at the carpenter’s shop. Make sure you have the following items to hand.

Five copper bars

Ten clay

100 Gold

100 stone

The silo takes two days to build, and when complete it will hold up to 240 pieces of hay.

How do I use a Stardew Valley Silo?

The silo is a pretty handy thing to have around your farm, as it stores hay to feed your animals. This is super important in winter and on rainy days, when the animals won’t venture out to find their own snacks, or if there’s no grass around for them to graze. When there’s hay in the silo, you can simply head into your barn or coop and grab some from the hopper to fill their troughs, allowing them to happily munch in peace. It’s a good idea to get at least one silo ASAP, preferably even before you get yourself some fluffy or feathered friends, as keeping them well-fed will raise their hearts and allow them to produce animal products like eggs and milk. They won’t produce anything if they’re looking a bit thin, and will be moody all of the following day if they don’t get anything to eat – I’m sure you would, too!

How do I unlock the Stardew Valley Silo?

You don’t need to actually unlock the silo, and it doesn’t unlock anything when you build it (unlike the coop or the barn). If you’re wondering where to get the materials you need, clay can be found by tilling soil, and stone can be found by smashing rocks with a pickaxe (you’ll probably have plenty of the stuff by the time you’ve done a couple of runs through the mine). Copper ore can be mined on floors one to 40 of the mine, and you’ll need to smelt it using a furnace and some coal. Then, when you’ve got enough materials, simply head over to Robin’s carpenter’s shop in the mountains.

Here are some handy tips and tricks to make sure you get the most out of your silo.

We recommend you build a silo before anything else, as your animals will depend on hay during the winter months

Only grass cut with a scythe will stock the silo

You can also buy hay from Marnie

You can check how much hay you have stored by visiting the farm’s computer

Stardew Valley Silo placement ideas

It doesn’t actually matter where you put your silo in Stardew Valley – they don’t need to be next to your animals, so just plonk it anywhere that works for you. The silo takes up three by three squares, so it isn’t particularly large, but you’ll need to go up to it to deposit hay, so it’s probably a good idea to put it close to your wheat or grass, and preferably not too far out of the way unless you want to take a long trek every time you need to use it.

That’s everything you need to know about the Stardew Valley silo. If you’re looking for something else to play, make sure you check out our list full of the best Switch RPGs you can pick up right now.