Super Kart Simulator codes November 2023

Zoom past the competition with these new Super Kart Simulator codes, and grab some new karts and pets to further improve your speed. Each time you race, you get coins, which you can spend on snazzy new types of karts, or some boosts to give you that edge as you loop around the track.

Here are all the new Super Kart Simulator codes:

GoldenDash – Rab.G pet (new!)

– Rab.G pet (new!) gokart – 20 wins (new!)

– 20 wins (new!) speedspeed – 500 speed (new!)

How do I redeem Super Kart Simulator codes?

To get your hands on all these boosts and buffs, follow the easy steps below.

Open up Super Kart Simulator in Roblox

Hit the codes option in the top right

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem

There you are – new pets and some speed boosts to send you zooming around the track.

What are Super Kart Simulator codes?

These codes come from the game’s developer, Narcissuss, and get added after the game passes its goal of likes, or when a certain number of players join the game. So far, these codes give you speed, wins, and pets in the game, and new codes will likely do the same.

