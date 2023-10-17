Super League Soccer codes October 2023

Roblox Super League Soccer codes are here to help you become a star on the pitch, giving you boosts in this exciting soccer simulation.

Super League Soccer codes can help you boost your in-game currency with free cash. You can then use this cash just like any high-paid soccer star, filling your wardrobe with cool threads and customizing your character to your heart’s content.

Super League Soccer codes

Active codes:

  • console! – 10k coins (new!)
  • 70kLikes – 10k coins
  • Part1 – 6k coins

Expired codes:

  • 60kLikes
  • 50kLikes
  • GKFix!
  • 40kLikes
  • 30KLIKES
  • 25klikes
  • SLSCOMP
What are Super League Soccer codes?

Super League Soccer codes are freebies given out by the developer, Play! Football, when the game hits certain milestones. They can give you free cash and bonuses in the game, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back regularly for all the latest codes.

How do I redeem Super League Soccer codes?

Redeeming Super League Soccer codes is super simple, just follow these steps:

  • Boot up Super League Soccer in Roblox
  • Wait for it to load you into the lobby
  • Hit the codes button at the bottom of the screen
  • Type in one of our codes and hit redeem
  • Enjoy the freebies!

