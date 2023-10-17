Sword Chronicles: Awaken codes October 2023

Looking to pull some new units? Then grab all the latest Sword Chronicles: Awaken codes right here for a stack of meteorgems, XP items, and food to appease your new friends. Build the best team you can as you win characters from the gacha system, then set out on an adventure to discover the deep story in Sword Chronicles.

New Sword Chronicles: Awaken codes

Here are all the active Sword Chronicles: Awaken codes:

Phenomenal

Mystery Bag

Pull Reward

Upgrade Supplies

Server Rewards

Expired:

Da Qiao’s Gift

Da Qiao’s Joy

Zhao’s Gift

Zhuge’s Gift

How do I redeem Sword Chronicles: Awaken codes?

To redeem these codes for Sword Chronicles: Awaken, you don’t need to be in the app.

Head to the official Qooland Games redemption page.

Log in with your account and make sure your character is the correct one.

Paste in or type a code into the box and hit redeem.

Your rewards should appear in your in-game mailbox within a couple of minutes if the code works.

What are Sword Chronicles: Awaken codes?

These handy codes come from the developer Qooland Games, who releases the codes to celebrate events like the game’s release, player count, or other milestones. The codes grant us materials to use in the game, as well as gift boxes, and currencies.

