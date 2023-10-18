Omniheroes codes October 2023

Omniheroes codes are here to help you fly through this mobile game full of RPG mechanics and fantastical heroes for you to strategize with.

Omniheroes codes header showing a valkyrie, a woman in metal armour with a fluffy gown and eagle-like helmet flying through the air with a sword inner hand glowing with blue light.
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Omniheroes

We’ve gathered together all the latest Omniheroes codes so you can grab some freebies in this fantastical RPG. You, as an Omniguardian, have a bunch of heroes to choose from, various things to unlock, and lots of battles to get through. So, of course, you’re going to want all the help you can get.

Head below to grab all the latest codes, and be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for more goodies. Once you’re all done here, you can also grab Fishing Frenzy Simulator codes, Anime Energy Clash Simulator codes, Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, and Bee Swarm Simulator codes. Who doesn’t love a freebie?

Omniheroes codes

Active codes:

  • FBG1000A
  • OH777
  • JoinOH
  • OHTHXGIVING
  • OHWEEKEND
  • STPATRICKOH
  • EASTEROH23
  • FBDCOH2023
  • OH555
  • OH000
  • OH999
  • OH888
  • OMNISTART
  • Pre500000
  • OMNIGPF2023
  • FBG1000A
  • OMNIHEROES

Expired codes:

  • 3RDWEEKEND
  • APRILFOOLOH
  • OHWOMEN23
  • EARTHDAY23
  • OHNEWCODE
  • BRANDNEWOH
  • PREVALENTINE
YouTube Thumbnail

What are Omniheroes codes?

Omniheroes codes are free treats given out by the developer, OmniDream Games. These can help you get free in-game currency to expedite your climb through the many difficult battles you have to face along the way.

How do I redeem Omniheroes codes?

Redeeming Omniheroes codes is super simple, just follow these steps:

  • Boot up Omniheroes
  • Head to the settings menu
  • Tap ‘gift code’ below the ‘misc’ section
  • Copy in one of our codes and hit confirm
  • Enjoy your freebies!

For more beyond Omniheroes codes, grab more goodies with Dragon Blox codes, Build a Boat for Treasure codes, Dunking Simulator codes, and Murder Mystery 2 codes. Goodies? We’ve got ‘em.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.