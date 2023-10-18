Omniheroes codes October 2023

We’ve gathered together all the latest Omniheroes codes so you can grab some freebies in this fantastical RPG. You, as an Omniguardian, have a bunch of heroes to choose from, various things to unlock, and lots of battles to get through. So, of course, you’re going to want all the help you can get.

Omniheroes codes

Active codes:

FBG1000A

OH777

JoinOH

OHTHXGIVING

OHWEEKEND

STPATRICKOH

EASTEROH23

FBDCOH2023

OH555

OH000

OH999

OH888

OMNISTART

Pre500000

OMNIGPF2023

OMNIHEROES

Expired codes:

3RDWEEKEND

APRILFOOLOH

OHWOMEN23

EARTHDAY23

OHNEWCODE

BRANDNEWOH

PREVALENTINE

What are Omniheroes codes?

Omniheroes codes are free treats given out by the developer, OmniDream Games. These can help you get free in-game currency to expedite your climb through the many difficult battles you have to face along the way.

How do I redeem Omniheroes codes?

Redeeming Omniheroes codes is super simple, just follow these steps:

Boot up Omniheroes

Head to the settings menu

Tap ‘gift code’ below the ‘misc’ section

Copy in one of our codes and hit confirm

Enjoy your freebies!

