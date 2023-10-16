Tamagotchi Smart – colours, cases, characters, and more

If you’re looking for a virtual pet you can wear on your wrist, you need to check out the Tamagotchi Smart, the latest look out of Bandai Namco

A collection of arms together each swearing a Tamagotchi Smart watch
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Tamagotchi

What could be better than a Tamagotchi in the palm of your hand? A Tamagotchi on your wrist, of course! Launching back in 2021, the Tamagotchi Smart line was always the next sensible step in the slow evolution of Bandai Namco’s beloved virtual pets. As you would imagine, the Tamagotchi Smart watch is a step above the classic line of oval-shaped devices, improving on almost all elements of the now ageing Tamagotchi technology.

To check out all the other available virtual pets from Bandai Namco, we’ve got guides for Tamagotchi original, Tamagotchi Hello Kitty, and Tamagotchi Pix devices. Or, if you’d prefer something a little fluffier, be sure to check out our picks for the best dog games and cat games on Switch and mobile.

Tamagotchi Smart colours and designs

While there’s a few funkier designs available in Eastern markets, over here in the West we’re a little more limited with our choice of Tamagotchi Smart colours, with the decision currently between either coral pink or mint blue palettes. As ever, there’s no difference between the two devices except for the colour, so you can feel confident picking up whichever you prefer. 

Tamagotchi Smart cases and screens

With the slightly higher price mark on Tamagotchi Smart compared to the other devices out of Bandai Namco, you’re going to want to take good care of your virtual pet both in-game on the streets. So, we’ve looked for all the best protective cases and screens to keep your fancy new watch in tip-top shape, and you can find them below. 

Tamagotchi Smart TamaSma cards

Unlike the Tamagotchi of old, Tamagotchi Smart devices can be updated with new characters, items, wallpapers, and more by using Tamasmart cards. You can purchase these themed memory cards separately to add a certain something to your virtual pets life, whether it’s the tasty goodness of the TamaSma sweet friends card, or the vivid colours of the TamaSma rainbow friends card. 

Tamagotchi Smart characters 

As is the norm for the series, the Tamagotchi Smart characters are split into male and female pets, with a 50% chance of hatching either a Puchiotchi (male) or a Puchikotchi (female). From there, there’s a few different evolutionary possibilities dependent on how you treat your virtual pet, and we’ve detailed them in the tables below. 

Tamagotchi Smart female characters 

Name Stage How to get 
Chamekotchi Child Achieve 50% fondness with Puchikotchi
Kurumaritchi Child Achieve less than 50% fondness with Puchikotchi
Rabirachi  Teen Achieve 80-100% fondness with Chamekotchi / Kurumaritch
Sacktchi Teen Achieve 21-79% fondness with Chamekotchi / Kurumaritch
Kyupitchi Teen Achieve 0-20% fondness with Chamekotchi / Kurumaritchi
Milktchi Adult 0-1 care mistakes
Poptchi Adult 2-3 care mistakes
Gaogaltchi Adult 4-5 care mistakes
Awamokotchi Adult 6 care mistakes
Tsyuopitchi Adult 7+ care mistakes
YouTube Thumbnail

Tamagotchi Smart male characters 

Name Gender How to get
Mofuwatchi Male 50% or more fondness with Puchiotchi
Omuchutchi Male Less than 50% fondness with Puchiotchi
Achiatchi Teen Achieve 80-100% fondness with Mofuwatchi / Omuchutchi
Gunchitchi Teen Achieve 21-79% fondness with Mofuwatchi / Omuchutchi
Mokotsunotchi Teen Achieve 0-21% fondness with Mofuwatchi / Omuchutchi
Mametchi Adult 0-1 care mistakes
Weeptchi Adult 2-3 care mistakes
Kuchipatchi Adult 4-5 care mistakes
Wawatchi Adult 6 care mistakes
Karapatchi Adult 7+ care mistakes

There you have it, everything you could ever want to know about the Tamagotchi Smart. For more throwbacks to the nineties, be sure to check out our picks for the best retro games on Switch and mobile. 

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him solving puzzles in Candy Crush, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews of the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.