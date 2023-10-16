Tamagotchi Smart – colours, cases, characters, and more

What could be better than a Tamagotchi in the palm of your hand? A Tamagotchi on your wrist, of course! Launching back in 2021, the Tamagotchi Smart line was always the next sensible step in the slow evolution of Bandai Namco’s beloved virtual pets. As you would imagine, the Tamagotchi Smart watch is a step above the classic line of oval-shaped devices, improving on almost all elements of the now ageing Tamagotchi technology.

Tamagotchi Smart colours and designs

While there’s a few funkier designs available in Eastern markets, over here in the West we’re a little more limited with our choice of Tamagotchi Smart colours, with the decision currently between either coral pink or mint blue palettes. As ever, there’s no difference between the two devices except for the colour, so you can feel confident picking up whichever you prefer.

Tamagotchi Smart cases and screens

With the slightly higher price mark on Tamagotchi Smart compared to the other devices out of Bandai Namco, you’re going to want to take good care of your virtual pet both in-game on the streets. So, we’ve looked for all the best protective cases and screens to keep your fancy new watch in tip-top shape, and you can find them below.

Tamagotchi Smart TamaSma cards

Unlike the Tamagotchi of old, Tamagotchi Smart devices can be updated with new characters, items, wallpapers, and more by using Tamasmart cards. You can purchase these themed memory cards separately to add a certain something to your virtual pets life, whether it’s the tasty goodness of the TamaSma sweet friends card, or the vivid colours of the TamaSma rainbow friends card.

Tamagotchi Smart characters

As is the norm for the series, the Tamagotchi Smart characters are split into male and female pets, with a 50% chance of hatching either a Puchiotchi (male) or a Puchikotchi (female). From there, there’s a few different evolutionary possibilities dependent on how you treat your virtual pet, and we’ve detailed them in the tables below.

Tamagotchi Smart female characters

Name Stage How to get Chamekotchi Child Achieve 50% fondness with Puchikotchi Kurumaritchi Child Achieve less than 50% fondness with Puchikotchi Rabirachi Teen Achieve 80-100% fondness with Chamekotchi / Kurumaritch Sacktchi Teen Achieve 21-79% fondness with Chamekotchi / Kurumaritch Kyupitchi Teen Achieve 0-20% fondness with Chamekotchi / Kurumaritchi Milktchi Adult 0-1 care mistakes Poptchi Adult 2-3 care mistakes Gaogaltchi Adult 4-5 care mistakes Awamokotchi Adult 6 care mistakes Tsyuopitchi Adult 7+ care mistakes

Tamagotchi Smart male characters

Name Gender How to get Mofuwatchi Male 50% or more fondness with Puchiotchi Omuchutchi Male Less than 50% fondness with Puchiotchi Achiatchi Teen Achieve 80-100% fondness with Mofuwatchi / Omuchutchi Gunchitchi Teen Achieve 21-79% fondness with Mofuwatchi / Omuchutchi Mokotsunotchi Teen Achieve 0-21% fondness with Mofuwatchi / Omuchutchi Mametchi Adult 0-1 care mistakes Weeptchi Adult 2-3 care mistakes Kuchipatchi Adult 4-5 care mistakes Wawatchi Adult 6 care mistakes Karapatchi Adult 7+ care mistakes

There you have it, everything you could ever want to know about the Tamagotchi Smart. For more throwbacks to the nineties, be sure to check out our picks for the best retro games on Switch and mobile.