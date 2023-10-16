Terraria Dryad – how to get the Dryad in Terraria

You might be wondering, what does the Dryad do in Terraria? Thankfully for you, we’ve put together this guide to fill you in on everything you need to know about the Terraria Dryad, why she’s so useful, how to unlock her, and how to get her to move in. We’ve also included a bit about the illusive Terraria Dryad painting and how to get it.

Let’s dive into our Terraria Dryad guide.

What does the Dryad do in Terraria?

The Dryad has several primary benefits for you, the player. First off, when you or an NPC are near the Dryad, you’ll gain a buff by the name of the ‘Dryad’s Blessing’. This grants you a whole eight defence points, boosted health regen, and a handy thorns effect.

The Dryad can also debuff any nearby enemies with her ‘Dryad’s Bane’ attack, which deals four damage per second in its default state.

Beyond that, she can fill you in on the amount of crimson, corruption, and hallow in your world. The Dryad reckons that hallow is good, while crimson and corruption are both pretty bad.

How do you unlock the Dryad in Terraria?

The Dryad will likely be one of the first Terraria NPCs you’ll unlock. She appears once you’ve defeated one of the specific bosses listed below, and you’ve met the other criteria. Here’s an in-depth rundown of how to summon and defeat all Terraria bosses.

Terraria Dryad unlock requirements

There is an empty house for her to move into

You have defeated The Eye of Cthulhu, Eater of Worlds, Brain of Cthulhu, Skeletron or Lepus

Terraria Dryad house

If you want her to join your town, you first have to build her a room and consider her living preferences. For example, the Dryad likes living in the jungle biome, but she won’t feel quite as happy in the desert. She also likes living with the Truffle, Princess, and Witch Doctor, dislikes living with the Angler, and hates living with the Golfer. If you want to check whether you meet her standards, you can go to the NPC selection and click the question mark to test if your house is valid, or what it’s missing if it isn’t.

Be sure to check out our Terraria NPCs guide to find out more. We even have an in-depth happiness chart, which will help you get all the characters to move in and live happily in your little world.

What items does the Dryad sell?

Here’s a full list of all the items you can purchase from the Dryad:

Acorn

Blinkroot Planter Box

Blue Flower Seeds

Corrupt Grass Wall

Corrupt Seeds

Crimson Grass Wall

Crimson Seeds

Daybloom Planter Box

Deathweed Planter Box

Dirt Rod

Dryad Coverings

Dryad Loincloth

Fireblossom Planter Box

Flower Wall

Grass Seeds

Grass Wall

Hallowed Grass Wall

Hallowed Seeds

Jungle Wall

Magenta Flower Seeds

Moonglow Planter Box

Mushroom Grass Seeds

Pink Flower Seeds

Potted Forest Bamboo

Potted Forest Cedar

Potted Forest Palm

Potted Forest Tree

Potted Hallow Bamboo

Potted Hallow Cedar

Potted Hallow Palm

Potted Hallow Tree

Potted Jungle Bamboo

Potted Jungle Cedar

Potted Jungle Palm

Potted Jungle Tree

Pumpkin Seed

Purification Powder

Red Flower Seeds

Shiverthorn Planter Box

Sunflower

Tall Grass Seeds

Vicious Powder

Vile Powder

Violet Flower Seeds

Waterleaf Planter Box

White Flower Seeds

Wild Flower Seeds

Yellow Flower Seeds

How to get the Terraria Dryad painting

So, you wanna know how to get the Terraria painting, huh? Hey, we’re not judging. Terraria paintings are a decorative furnishing that can be placed on background walls, and can be found and collected throughout the world of Terraria.

One such painting is this saucy image depicting the Dryad laying on her side called Dryadisque, which is a parody of the Grande Odalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres.

To get your hands on this painting, you’ll need to go plundering in the Dungeons. However, it’s one of 24 possible painting drops, so you may need to say a small prayer to the RNG gods.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Terraria Dryad. Now that you’ve recruited her to your town, be sure to make full use of the items she sells and handy services she provides.

