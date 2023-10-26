Torchlight Infinite build guide

As with other ARPGs, your Torchlight Infinite build has a big impact on the feel of gameplay, and how powerful you are in combat. But, with a heap of different skills, traits, and gear to get your head around, It can be quite tricky to work out the ultimate loadout. In this guide, we go over all the elements of a Torchlight Infinite build, along with a summary of each class and character, and what you should prioritise when building them.

Torchlight Infinite build

There are several important categories to consider when choosing a Torchlight Infinite build for your character and their class.

Torchlight Infinite skills

Skills are the most important part of any build, and dictate how your character’s gameplay feels. As you progress through the game you unlock more skills, expanding your kit and evolving your combat abilities.

Naturally, some skills are stronger than others, but the most important part of creating your build is ensuring that it’s catered to your personal playstyle and preferences. You can change your skills later in the game, so don’t be afraid to try something new, and get rid of skills that you don’t enjoy or rarely use. A statistically weaker skill that you use all the time is still going to do more damage than a strong skill that you never touch.

Torchlight Infinite talents

Talents offer flat bonuses to your stats. Check out the in-game overview to see what each tree specialises in bonus-wise, then focus on the one that best suits your character’s strengths.

Torchlight Infinite traits

At certain level milestones, you get the option to pick up new traits. You usually have one or two options, which are specifically tailored towards different playstyles. It’s usually pretty simple to see which is the most relevant to your current build, but don’t worry if you need to change them later – you can do this at any point.

Torchlight Infinite equipment

As you can likely guess, Torchlight Infinite equipment is equipable gear that offers increased stats and unique stat bonuses to benefit your character and playstyle. Equipment can buff all sorts of things, from increasing your health to offering a boost to your minion damage. You can get new equipment from enemy drops or by crafting it.

Torchlight Infinite builds for each class

Here, we list each of the classes and characters, along with their general role and what you should aim for when building them.

Torchlight Infinite berserker build

The Torchlight Infinite berserker character, Rehan, is a perfect pick for those of you looking to get right in the middle of the action. As a melee warrior, he wields a huge weapon and excels at getting up close and personal with his enemies, especially with his Whirlwind skills, which convert all of his damage to fire. When creating your Torchlight Infinite berserker build, you want to focus on increasing his fire and attack damage, as well as adding a bit of take life and life regeneration into the mix, so he can easily out-survive his opponents.

Torchlight Infinite commander build

The Torchlight Infinite commander, Moto, is a powerful dwarven hero who summons minions to do his dirty work. He’s capable of dealing a lot of damage through his little pals, while also remaining at a safe distance from the heat of battle, making him a pretty strong choice in most situations. When creating your Torchlight Infinite commander build, you should focus on summon damage and speed, spell damage, health, and resistance.

Torchlight Infinite divineshot build

Carino is Torchlight Infinite’s divineshot character. As the game’s classic ranged character, Carino uses bows and guns to dish out heaps of damage from afar. For a strong build that scales well into late game, we recommend going for lightning shot. Combine that with some handy support skills, along with damage, mana restoration, and life regeneration talents, and you’ll have no trouble shooting down your foes.

Torchlight Infinite spacetime witness build

Torchlight Infinite’s spacetime witness is called Youga. He’s a spellcaster with the ability to manipulate time. Youga’s kit is pretty unique, and you can play him in a few different ways, but he’s pretty tricky to get the swing of. Theoretically, the best stats to buff for him are damage over time, flat damage, and erosion damage, along with energy shield recharge to keep him protected. However, with a kit as complex and nuanced as his, you really need to experiment and find a build that suits the skills you pick.

Torchlight Infinite frostfire build

Fierce, frosty lady Gemma is Torchlight Infinite’s frostfire character, who blasts away her enemies with powerful elemental attacks. Gemma harnesses either frost, fire, or a combination of both, which she then uses to proc her high-impact passive skill. With a range of single target and AoE skills, she’s extremely flexible with massive damage potential. When building Gemma, you should focus on increasing your elemental and spell damage, then put some points into the ranger talent tree to boost your crit.

That's it for our Torchlight Infinite build guide.