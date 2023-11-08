Twisted Wonderland birthdays – dates and showcase events

Twisted Wonderland 

If you want to keep on top of all of the Twisted Wonderland birthdays so you can keep track of the showcase events and snag yourself some special cards featuring your favourite boys, you’re in the right place. Not only have we included the dates and star signs of each of these handsome chaps, we’ll also update whenever a birthday showcase goes live, so you can have a full hand of birthday boys by the time the year is through.

Twisted Wonderland birthday chart

Here are all the Twisted Wonderland birthdays, along with the characters’ star signs, and dorms. They occur all throughout the year, so be sure to make a note.

Character Birthday House Star sign
Lilia Vanrouge January 1 Diasomnia dorm Capricorn
Malleus Draconia January 18 Diasomnia dorm Capricorn
Cater Diamond February 4 Heartslabyl dorm Aquarius 
Azul Ashengrotto February 24 Octavinelle dorm Pisces
Sebek Zigvolt March 17 Diasomnia dorm Pisces
Vil Schoenheit April 9 Pomefiore dorm Aries
Ruggie Bucchi April 18 Savanaclaw dorm Aries
Epel Felmier May 6 Pomefiore dorm Taurus
Silver May 15 Diasomnia dorm Taurus
Deuce Spade June 3 Heartslabyl dorm Gemini
Kalim Al-Asmin June 25 Scarabia dorm Cancer
Leona Kingscholar July 27 Savanaclaw dorm Leo
Ortho Shroud August 14 Ignihyde dorm Leo
Riddle Rosehearts August 24 Heartslabyl dorm Virgo
Jamil Viper September 12 Scarabia dorm Virgo
Ace Trappola September 23 Heartslabyl dorm Libra
Jack Howl October 11 Savanaclaw dorm Libra
Trey Clover October 25 Heartslabyl dorm Scorpio 
Jade Leech  November 5 Octavinelle dorm Scorpio
Floyd Leech November 5 Octavinelle dorm Scorpio
Rook Hunt December 2 Pomefiore dorm Sagittarius 
Idia Shroud December 18 Ignihyde dorm Sagittarius

What is a Twisted Wonderland birthday showcase?

A Twisted Wonderland birthday showcase is a limited-time event, intended to celebrate the birthday of the featured character. During the birthday showcase, you have a chance of pulling a special SSR Birthday Boy card, with the same rates as other featured cards. Your 100th pull on the Birthday Showcase is guaranteed to be the limited birthday card, if you haven’t already got it by then. You also gain access to a special birthday story for the featured boy during the event.

And that’s everything in our Twisted Wonderland birthday guide. We’ll be sure to update this page when new birthday showcases are announced. In the meantime, check out our list of the best mobile games to find something fresh to play.

