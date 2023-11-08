Twisted Wonderland birthdays – dates and showcase events

If you want to keep on top of all of the Twisted Wonderland birthdays so you can keep track of the showcase events and snag yourself some special cards featuring your favourite boys, you’re in the right place. Not only have we included the dates and star signs of each of these handsome chaps, we’ll also update whenever a birthday showcase goes live, so you can have a full hand of birthday boys by the time the year is through.
If you’re new to this fresh take on the Disney classics, be sure to check out our Twisted Wonderland tier list, featuring a full guide to all the Twisted Wonderland characters, or our Twisted Wonderland cards guide.
Twisted Wonderland birthday chart
Here are all the Twisted Wonderland birthdays, along with the characters’ star signs, and dorms. They occur all throughout the year, so be sure to make a note.
|Character
|Birthday
|House
|Star sign
|Lilia Vanrouge
|January 1
|Diasomnia dorm
|Capricorn
|Malleus Draconia
|January 18
|Diasomnia dorm
|Capricorn
|Cater Diamond
|February 4
|Heartslabyl dorm
|Aquarius
|Azul Ashengrotto
|February 24
|Octavinelle dorm
|Pisces
|Sebek Zigvolt
|March 17
|Diasomnia dorm
|Pisces
|Vil Schoenheit
|April 9
|Pomefiore dorm
|Aries
|Ruggie Bucchi
|April 18
|Savanaclaw dorm
|Aries
|Epel Felmier
|May 6
|Pomefiore dorm
|Taurus
|Silver
|May 15
|Diasomnia dorm
|Taurus
|Deuce Spade
|June 3
|Heartslabyl dorm
|Gemini
|Kalim Al-Asmin
|June 25
|Scarabia dorm
|Cancer
|Leona Kingscholar
|July 27
|Savanaclaw dorm
|Leo
|Ortho Shroud
|August 14
|Ignihyde dorm
|Leo
|Riddle Rosehearts
|August 24
|Heartslabyl dorm
|Virgo
|Jamil Viper
|September 12
|Scarabia dorm
|Virgo
|Ace Trappola
|September 23
|Heartslabyl dorm
|Libra
|Jack Howl
|October 11
|Savanaclaw dorm
|Libra
|Trey Clover
|October 25
|Heartslabyl dorm
|Scorpio
|Jade Leech
|November 5
|Octavinelle dorm
|Scorpio
|Floyd Leech
|November 5
|Octavinelle dorm
|Scorpio
|Rook Hunt
|December 2
|Pomefiore dorm
|Sagittarius
|Idia Shroud
|December 18
|Ignihyde dorm
|Sagittarius
What is a Twisted Wonderland birthday showcase?
A Twisted Wonderland birthday showcase is a limited-time event, intended to celebrate the birthday of the featured character. During the birthday showcase, you have a chance of pulling a special SSR Birthday Boy card, with the same rates as other featured cards. Your 100th pull on the Birthday Showcase is guaranteed to be the limited birthday card, if you haven’t already got it by then. You also gain access to a special birthday story for the featured boy during the event.
