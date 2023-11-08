Twisted Wonderland birthdays – dates and showcase events

If you want to keep on top of all of the Twisted Wonderland birthdays so you can keep track of the showcase events and snag yourself some special cards featuring your favourite boys, you’re in the right place. Not only have we included the dates and star signs of each of these handsome chaps, we’ll also update whenever a birthday showcase goes live, so you can have a full hand of birthday boys by the time the year is through.

Twisted Wonderland birthday chart

Here are all the Twisted Wonderland birthdays, along with the characters’ star signs, and dorms. They occur all throughout the year, so be sure to make a note.

Character Birthday House Star sign Lilia Vanrouge January 1 Diasomnia dorm Capricorn Malleus Draconia January 18 Diasomnia dorm Capricorn Cater Diamond February 4 Heartslabyl dorm Aquarius Azul Ashengrotto February 24 Octavinelle dorm Pisces Sebek Zigvolt March 17 Diasomnia dorm Pisces Vil Schoenheit April 9 Pomefiore dorm Aries Ruggie Bucchi April 18 Savanaclaw dorm Aries Epel Felmier May 6 Pomefiore dorm Taurus Silver May 15 Diasomnia dorm Taurus Deuce Spade June 3 Heartslabyl dorm Gemini Kalim Al-Asmin June 25 Scarabia dorm Cancer Leona Kingscholar July 27 Savanaclaw dorm Leo Ortho Shroud August 14 Ignihyde dorm Leo Riddle Rosehearts August 24 Heartslabyl dorm Virgo Jamil Viper September 12 Scarabia dorm Virgo Ace Trappola September 23 Heartslabyl dorm Libra Jack Howl October 11 Savanaclaw dorm Libra Trey Clover October 25 Heartslabyl dorm Scorpio Jade Leech November 5 Octavinelle dorm Scorpio Floyd Leech November 5 Octavinelle dorm Scorpio Rook Hunt December 2 Pomefiore dorm Sagittarius Idia Shroud December 18 Ignihyde dorm Sagittarius

What is a Twisted Wonderland birthday showcase?

A Twisted Wonderland birthday showcase is a limited-time event, intended to celebrate the birthday of the featured character. During the birthday showcase, you have a chance of pulling a special SSR Birthday Boy card, with the same rates as other featured cards. Your 100th pull on the Birthday Showcase is guaranteed to be the limited birthday card, if you haven’t already got it by then. You also gain access to a special birthday story for the featured boy during the event.

