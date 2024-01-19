Love and Deepspace codes January 2024

Looking for love? These Love and Deepspace codes can help by filling your wallet with diamonds and empyrean wishes. Available on iOS and Android now, the interactive dating sim set in space whisks you away on a whimsical and romantic adventure with the choice of some stunning suitors.

Here are all the new Love and Deepspace redeem codes:

3DLOVE – one empyrean wish and 100 diamonds (new!)

How do I use Love and Deepspace codes?

Before you can redeem codes in Love and Deepspace, you need to play through missions one to nine in the main story. Then, you unlock the city and homepage.

Open up Love and Deepspace on your device

Click your avatar in the top left corner

Choose the Settings option, then More, then Redeem Code

Enter the codes one at a time

There you go, free pulls, cash, and more.

What are Love and Deepspace codes?

As you embark on your cosmic adventure with a new beau by your side, the new Love and Deepspace codes can give you some extra goodies to use in the game. So far, codes have cropped up as announcements from the official team, and provide both in-game currency and wish items.

