Ultimate Tower Defense codes January 2024

Our Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes list is here to offer you all the latest freebies, including boosts and gems to help you defend your way to the top.

A hero wielding two blades
With help from our Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes list, you will soon have an in-game wallet full of gold to spend on crates that contain powerful heroes in this epic Roblox experience. Be sure to check back now and then to ensure you snap up all those goodies.

Here are all the new Ultimate Tower Defense codes:

  • ItsJJKEveryday – 150 gems (new!)
  • Christmas2023 – 150 gems (new!)
  • SpookyScarySkeletons – 2,000 gold and 200 gems
  • UPDATE2023 – 100 gems
  • leaderboardreset6 – 75 gems

Expired codes:

  • SpaceInvasion
  • HailLordBoris
  • TheOnePieceIsReal
  • Update2023
  • 750MillionVisits
  • leaderboardreset6
How do I redeem Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes?

To redeem Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes, follow our simple instructions below.

  • Open Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox
  • Click the Twitter icon in the top-left of the screen
  • Type in the code
  • Receive a reward!

What are Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes?

Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes give you gold, gems, and other free goodies. They’re released by the game’s developer, Strawberry Peels, around holidays and game milestones.

