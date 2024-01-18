Ultimate Tower Defense codes January 2024

With help from our Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes list, you will soon have an in-game wallet full of gold to spend on crates that contain powerful heroes in this epic Roblox experience. Be sure to check back now and then to ensure you snap up all those goodies.

Here are all the new Ultimate Tower Defense codes:

ItsJJKEveryday – 150 gems (new!)

– 150 gems (new!) Christmas2023 – 150 gems (new!)

– 150 gems (new!) SpookyScarySkeletons – 2,000 gold and 200 gems

– 2,000 gold and 200 gems UPDATE2023 – 100 gems

– 100 gems leaderboardreset6 – 75 gems

Expired codes:

SpaceInvasion

HailLordBoris

TheOnePieceIsReal

Update2023

750MillionVisits

leaderboardreset6

How do I redeem Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes?

To redeem Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes, follow our simple instructions below.

Open Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox

Click the Twitter icon in the top-left of the screen

Type in the code

Receive a reward!

What are Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes?

Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes give you gold, gems, and other free goodies. They’re released by the game’s developer, Strawberry Peels, around holidays and game milestones.

