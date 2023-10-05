Ultra Rumble tier list November 2023

My Hero Academia is a popular anime and manga, so it’s not surprising that it has a few games to its name. Well, thanks to our Ultra Rumble tier list, you can discover who the most powerful fighters are in one game, at least. Yes, this list features the likes of Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Shoto Todoroki, and more.

Remember, this is just one of the few My Hero Academia games out there, and you can check out our list of the best anime games to see which MHA title stands out above the rest. If you enjoy Switch fighting games, why stop here? Go forth and look at our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tier list and Dragon Ball FighterZ tier list articles.

Anyway, onto our My Hero Ultra Rumble tier list.

Ultra Rumble tier list

There are many impressive fighters in My Hero Ultra Rumble, but they all have to rank somewhere, and we’re more than happy to offer you our insight. However, we have to point out that if we stick your favorite Ultra Rumble characters in D-tier, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use them. Tier lists are subjective, so if a certain fighter suits you better, go ahead and use them.

Rank Ultra Rumble characters S Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Himiko Toga, Katsuki Bakugo, Momo Yaoyorozu A Cementoss, Tomura Shigaraki, Eijiro Kirishima, Ibara Shiozaki, Shoto Todoroki B Dabi, Mt. Lady, Denki Kaminari, Ochaco Uraraka C Itsuka Kendo, Tsuyu Asui, Tenya Iida D Mr. Compress

How do I unlock characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

Unlocking characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble might seem daunting, but there are various avenues you can take to play as your favorite fighters. Firstly, you can buy Ultra Rumble characters with character tickets in the change character menu. However, these tickets cost hero souls (the in-game currency). Alternatively, you can get rental tickets through completing missions, but these only allow you to use a character for a single match.

If the ticket system doesn’t appeal to you, you can opt to increase the rank of your special license, you do this by completing missions and taking part in games to get XP. If you do this option, you can unlock:

Katsuki Bakugo at rank two

Shoto Todoroki at rank three

Tsuyu Asui at rank four

Mr. Compress at rank 13

Himiko Toga at rank 15

All Might at rank 30

Finally, you can opt to use My Hero Ultra Rumble’s roll system. Head to the change character section and hit the right bumper button to perform a roll to be in with a chance of getting a character stone (which you can use to unlock an Ultra Rumble character of your choice). You can typically receive roll tickets through daily login rewards, the story mode, and purchasing them with hero souls. However, be aware that it could take many rolls before you get a character stone.

Hopefully our Ultra Rumble tier list helps you decide on the right character for you, and now you also know how to unlock them should you need to. To see what other anime titles are out there, check out our list of the best Naruto games on Switch and mobile.