War Age Tycoon codes October 2023

October 20, 2023: We checked for new War Age Tycoon codes.

Want some War Age Tycoon codes? We got ‘em right here. T0XZ Development’s Roblox experience has a slew of codes to go with it, making sure you get a headstart on the competition by affording base upgrades right off the bat and unleashing more cavemen on the world.

New War Age Tycoon codes

Here are all the active codes:

  • 30ZINGER – $1k
  • 20BOOYAH! – $1k
  • TENNY! – $1k
  • HUNDO – $1k
  • THOWY – $1k
  • R3LEASE – $1k

Expired codes:

  • BlueTweet
  • Social
  • BlueBird
  • 350k
  • 250k
  • Hooray50K
  • 200K
  • 50M
  • Weekend
  • TweetUp
  • GoinUp
  • BigBucks
  • Stonks

How to redeem War Age Tycoon codes in the game

How do I redeem War Age Tycoon codes?

Here’s how to redeem War Age Tycoon codes in Roblox:

  • Open up War Age Tycoon in Roblox
  • Hit the dollar sign icon
  • Click the codes button in the middle
  • Enter codes one at a time in the code box
  • Hit enter

There you are – plenty of cash to get you going.

What are War Age Tycoon codes?

The developer T0XZ Development made these codes unique to War Age Tycoon. They celebrate milestones like player count or holidays and give freebies in the game such as cash to spend on upgrading your base.

