War Age Tycoon codes October 2023

Want some War Age Tycoon codes? We got ‘em right here. T0XZ Development’s Roblox experience has a slew of codes to go with it, making sure you get a headstart on the competition by affording base upgrades right off the bat and unleashing more cavemen on the world.

New War Age Tycoon codes

Here are all the active codes:

30ZINGER – $1k

– $1k 20BOOYAH! – $1k

– $1k TENNY! – $1k

– $1k HUNDO – $1k

– $1k THOWY – $1k

– $1k R3LEASE – $1k

Expired codes:

BlueTweet

Social

BlueBird

350k

250k

Hooray50K

200K

50M

Weekend

TweetUp

GoinUp

BigBucks

Stonks

How do I redeem War Age Tycoon codes?

Here’s how to redeem War Age Tycoon codes in Roblox:

Open up War Age Tycoon in Roblox

Hit the dollar sign icon

Click the codes button in the middle

Enter codes one at a time in the code box

Hit enter

There you are – plenty of cash to get you going.

What are War Age Tycoon codes?

The developer T0XZ Development made these codes unique to War Age Tycoon. They celebrate milestones like player count or holidays and give freebies in the game such as cash to spend on upgrading your base.

