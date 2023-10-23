Grimace Race codes October 2023

Looking for a new place to race? Then Roblox is where you need to go. On your way, grab these Grimace Race codes to receive pets and boosts in the game to boost your steed’s performance. Each race lasts two minutes, so you and your personal Grimace need to be as fast as possible to win and get on the leaderboard.

New Grimace Race codes

Here are all the active codes:

codedog – Code Dog pet

– Code Dog pet codekitty – Code Kitty pet

– Code Kitty pet BLUETUBEALIEN – Bluetubealien pet

– Bluetubealien pet BLUETUBEZALIEN – Bluetubezalien pet

Expired codes:

HUGEUPDATE2

NEWPET2290

CodeHydra

MAGICUPDATE

OPPET891

NEWW2

Y125911

YTMR289

YTME1456

RELEASE

How do I redeem Grimace Race codes?

Here’s how to redeem Grimace Race codes in Roblox:

Open up Grimace Race in Roblox

When you’re in, click the blue icon with a tick in it labeled codes

Type or paste in a code one at a time

Hit verify

There you go – plenty of free stuff for you.

What are Grimace Race codes?

These codes are kindly provided by Grimace Race’s creator, xFrozen Obbys. The codes celebrate events like the game’s release, growing player count, and other milestones. Each gives boosts, pets, or perhaps other items for free.

