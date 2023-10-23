Grimace Race codes October 2023

October 23, 2023: We checked for new Grimace Race codes.
Looking for a new place to race? Then Roblox is where you need to go. On your way, grab these Grimace Race codes to receive pets and boosts in the game to boost your steed’s performance. Each race lasts two minutes, so you and your personal Grimace need to be as fast as possible to win and get on the leaderboard.
New Grimace Race codes
Here are all the active codes:
- codedog – Code Dog pet
- codekitty – Code Kitty pet
- BLUETUBEALIEN – Bluetubealien pet
- BLUETUBEZALIEN – Bluetubezalien pet
Expired codes:
- HUGEUPDATE2
- NEWPET2290
- CodeHydra
- MAGICUPDATE
- OPPET891
- NEWW2
- Y125911
- YTMR289
- YTME1456
- RELEASE
How do I redeem Grimace Race codes?
Here’s how to redeem Grimace Race codes in Roblox:
- Open up Grimace Race in Roblox
- When you’re in, click the blue icon with a tick in it labeled codes
- Type or paste in a code one at a time
- Hit verify
There you go – plenty of free stuff for you.
What are Grimace Race codes?
These codes are kindly provided by Grimace Race’s creator, xFrozen Obbys. The codes celebrate events like the game’s release, growing player count, and other milestones. Each gives boosts, pets, or perhaps other items for free.
