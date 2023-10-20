What is Apple One?

What is Apple One? That’s a fair question that any and all iOS users need the answer to, and luckily, we’re on hand to tell you all you need to know

Apple logos next to a thinking face in front of a yellow background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Ah, Apple. The tech conglomerate has a variety of products in the vast majority of houses around the world. However, there’s more to the company than technology, as it also offers a range of subscription services, such as Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. Luckily, there’s another one that rolls numerous memberships into one, and with our What is Apple One guide, you can find out all about it.

Should you want to know about Apple’s specific services, it’s our how to cancel Apple TV? and what is Apple Arcade? guides that you should read. Or, if it’s music that you’re after instead of films and games, our Apple Music download article is a must-read.

Anyway, here’s the answer to that pressing question, what is Apple One?

What is Apple One?

Apple One is a service that combines multiple subscriptions into one. For instance, if you pay for Apple Music, Apple Fitness, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV separately each month, you’d benefit from a subscription to Apple One as it includes all of them.

Apple One has the following:

  • Apple Arcade
  • Apple News
  • iCloud
  • Apple Music
  • Apple Fitness
  • Apple TV

How much is Apple One?

There are numerous subscription options for Apple One:

  • Individual – $16.95 (£16.95) per month
    • Apple Music
    • Apple TV
    • Apple Arcade
    • iCloud with 50GB
  • Family – $22.95 (£22.95) per month
    • Can share with up to five other people
    • Apple Music
    • Apple TV
    • Apple Arcade
    • iCloud with 200GB
  • Premier – $32.95 (£32.95) per month
    • Can share with up to five other people
    • Apple Music
    • Apple TV
    • Apple Arcade
    • iCloud with 2TB
    • Apple News
    • Apple Fitness

There you have it, the answer to what is Apple One? Now, if you need some title suggestions to make the most of the gaming part of the subscription, our Apple Arcade games list can help you out.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.