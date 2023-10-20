Ah, Apple. The tech conglomerate has a variety of products in the vast majority of houses around the world. However, there’s more to the company than technology, as it also offers a range of subscription services, such as Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. Luckily, there’s another one that rolls numerous memberships into one, and with our What is Apple One guide, you can find out all about it.

Anyway, here’s the answer to that pressing question, what is Apple One?

What is Apple One?

Apple One is a service that combines multiple subscriptions into one. For instance, if you pay for Apple Music, Apple Fitness, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV separately each month, you’d benefit from a subscription to Apple One as it includes all of them.

Apple One has the following:

Apple Arcade

Apple News

iCloud

Apple Music

Apple Fitness

Apple TV

How much is Apple One?

There are numerous subscription options for Apple One:

Individual – $16.95 (£16.95) per month Apple Music Apple TV Apple Arcade iCloud with 50GB

Family – $22.95 (£22.95) per month Can share with up to five other people Apple Music Apple TV Apple Arcade iCloud with 200GB

Premier – $32.95 (£32.95) per month Can share with up to five other people Apple Music Apple TV Apple Arcade iCloud with 2TB Apple News Apple Fitness



There you have it, the answer to what is Apple One?