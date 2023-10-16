How to cancel Apple TV

If you have too many subscriptions to manage, our how to cancel Apple TV guide can help you to remove at least one of them from your life

The Apple TV logo behind a no entry symbol on a yellow background
How to

Apple has a fair few subscription services, one of which happens to let you watch a bunch of high-quality TV shows and movies. Heck, some of these are even exclusive to the platform. However, it’s not for everyone, and should you decide it’s not for you, our how to cancel Apple TV guide can help you to get rid of the service.

Anyway, onto how to cancel Apple TV.

How do I cancel Apple TV?

Cancelling Apple TV on your iPhone or iPad is easy. You just have to:

  • Open settings
  • Tap your name
  • Go to subscriptions
  • Choose Apple TV
  • Tap cancel subscription

To cancel Apple TV on your Mac, you need to:

  • Go to the App Store
  • Tap your name
  • Hit account settings
  • Go to subscriptions
  • Tap manage
  • Click edit next to Apple TV
  • Tap cancel subscription

There you have it, how to cancel Apple TV. Should you want to give your iOS device a thorough cleanse, our how to delete albums on iPhone and how to delete contacts on iPhone can help you out.

