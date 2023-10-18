Who doesn’t love music? No matter what mood you’re in, there’s an abundance of songs that perfectly encapsulate it, and Apple’s own service happens to be one of the best on the market, especially if you’re an iPhone user. Our Apple Music download guide can help you to keep the service going, so you don’t have to start your music collection all over again on another platform.

Anyway, here’s what you need to know for an Apple Music download.

How do I download Apple Music on iOS?

Apple Music is already on your device from the first moment you boot it up. Still, if you delete the app and need it again, here’s our Apple Music download guide:

Go to the App Store

Search for Apple Music

Visit the app’s official page

Hit install

How do I download Apple Music on Android?

If you need an Apple Music download guide to Android, just follow these steps:

Go to Google Play

Search for Apple Music

Visit the app’s official page

Hit install

How do I download Apple Music on PC?

To download Apple Music on your PC, you need to:

Go Online

Head to Apple’s Website

Go to the Apple Music section

Select your plan

Install the app

There you have it, our Apple Music download guide.