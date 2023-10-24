If you feel the need for more organization in your life, then it might be worth taking a look at Trello. But, what is Trello, exactly? It’s a list-making platform you can use alone, with teammates, friends, or whoever you choose. It is completely interactive and based on the ‘kanban’ organization style, using ‘cards’ as individual entries to each list, that can be moved around – as if you used Post-Its in real life.

So, what is Trello and how do we use it?

What is Trello?

Trello is a fantastic organizational tool, available for free, on all platforms. The idea is it is a sort of live to-do list, where you can create lists, and ‘cards’, which can be moved around freely.

To start with, you create a board: this is your workspace. Here, you can add as many columns as you want, and then go ahead and put in your cards – these are the singular tasks that can be attributed to images, labels, and other nifty tools. Trello’s boards are super customizable, with colors and background images available (or your own custom ones, if you like). You can use one of the available templates, or just jump in and make your own board.

Trello allows access for multiple people at once to each board, so you can work with your team and keep everything organized. Even developers of some games like Roblox have public Trello boards to keep players in the loop with new updates.

How do I access Trello?

Thankfully, Trello is available basically anywhere. You can access it from the Trello site, or download the app on both Android and iOS. There’s also a desktop app for PC users, and your work saves across all of them, so you won’t lose any changes.

Here is how to download Trello on your mobile devices:

Head to the App Store or Google Play.

Search for Trello.

Download the app.

You may need to create an Atlassian account if you do not have one already.

Log in with your Atlassian account.

Get creating some lists!

Is Trello free?

Trello is a completely free service unless you want to upgrade. The free account still gives you plenty of usages, with up to ten boards to create! However, if you need Trello for a team or business with more than, say, ten people, there are priced options to cover your needs ranging from $5 to $18 a month.

The three options include Standard, Premium, and Enterprise packages – these are recommended for bigger teams than just one person, for instance, the enterprise package would cover an entire business – the more users, the cheaper it works out, as it is payable per year.

Here is our breakdown of the different tiers:

Package Price per user Benefits Users Standard $5 per month Unlimited boards, custom fields, and advanced checklists Small teams Premium $10 per month The above, and priority support, board collections, templates, and more Up to 50 Enterprise Up to $17.50 per month All of the above, unlimited workspaces, the ability to restrict content and organization-wide access Up to 5,000

All packages (including the free option) come with the ability to create at least ten boards, use of unlimited cards, both iOS and Android apps, the desktop app, and the integration of Trello into other apps.

