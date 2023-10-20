Whiteout Survival codes October 2023

Thaw out these Whiteout Survival codes to get a ton of extra cash, important resources, and other handy rewards to help you survive.

October 13, 2023: We checked for new Whiteout Survival codes.

What can you do to survive in the icy wasteland where temperatures are well below freezing? Redeem all the active Whiteout Survival codes, of course! You get a huge amount of rewards for each code, though they’re timed – so hot foot it down to our list and grab your goodies.

Here are all the new Whiteout Survival codes:

  • 8k9X3P – new!
  • T8x3K2
  • rK9rzXwX9
  • COMEBACK

Expired codes:

  • DC300K
  • STATE300
  • 9eR2d
  • N4rapZwa4
  • STATE100
  • DC100K
  • jK8pL
  • WonderfulMom
  • Featured317
  • WDAY2023
  • gBw8JmVq8
  • DC30K

Whiteout survival codes: how to redeem codes in the game

How do I redeem Whiteout Survival codes?

While your survivors are warming their hands by a fire, you can redeem the codes in the background. Just follow these steps:

  • Open up Whiteout Survival on your device
  • Tap your avatar to open up the profile menu
  • Once this menu is open, click settings in the bottom right
  • Then, hit the ‘Gift Code’ option
  • Paste or type in each code one at a time and hit redeem

What are Whiteout Survival codes?

The developer releases these time-limited redemption codes every so often. They provide you with in-game cash, boosts for speeding up production and reducing building times, along with stacks of resources like wood and coal. Where would we be without them, eh? Freezing – that’s where.

