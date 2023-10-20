Whiteout Survival codes October 2023

What can you do to survive in the icy wasteland where temperatures are well below freezing? Redeem all the active Whiteout Survival codes, of course! You get a huge amount of rewards for each code, though they’re timed – so hot foot it down to our list and grab your goodies.

Here are all the new Whiteout Survival codes:

8k9X3P – new!

– new! T8x3K2

rK9rzXwX9

COMEBACK

Expired codes:

DC300K

STATE300

9eR2d

N4rapZwa4

STATE100

DC100K

jK8pL

WonderfulMom

Featured317

WDAY2023

gBw8JmVq8

DC30K

How do I redeem Whiteout Survival codes?

While your survivors are warming their hands by a fire, you can redeem the codes in the background. Just follow these steps:

Open up Whiteout Survival on your device

Tap your avatar to open up the profile menu

Once this menu is open, click settings in the bottom right

Then, hit the ‘Gift Code’ option

Paste or type in each code one at a time and hit redeem

What are Whiteout Survival codes?

The developer releases these time-limited redemption codes every so often. They provide you with in-game cash, boosts for speeding up production and reducing building times, along with stacks of resources like wood and coal. Where would we be without them, eh? Freezing – that’s where.

