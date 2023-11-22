Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition returns for 2023

With the disappearance of E3, The Game Awards has quickly become the most important date in the gaming community’s calendar. While much of the main event concentrates on titles from studio giants like Nintendo and Xbox, there is something for indie fans to look forward to again this year with the return of Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition. If it’s anything like last year’s mini Wholesome Games showcase, we’re in for a treat.

This year’s Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition is, once again, part of the larger Day of the Devs showcase courtesy of Double Fine and iam8bit. During last year’s short presentation, we got a better look at what would go on to be some of our favorite 2023 releases, including Fae Farm, one of the better farm games of the last 12 months, Spirittea, Mineko’s Night Market, and Mail Time.

With the controversy surrounding some of the inclusions in the Best Independent Game category for The Game Awards this year, specifically, the inclusion of billionaire studio Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver, it’s nice to know we’re getting some actual indie titles on show during the week of the event. We’re not sure what Wholesome Games is featuring in the condensed showcase yet, but we’re confident we’ll come away from it with plenty on our wishlist for 2024.

If you want to check out this year’s Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition showcase, you can tune in on December 6 from 09:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT. For a better idea of what to expect from this year’s presentation, take a look at the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2022 showcase in the YouTube video below.

There you have it, the news that we’re in for a 2023 installment of Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition. If you’re more of a Roblox fan than you are cute and cozy games, be sure to check out our guides to Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes, with the latter including Anime Adventures codes, Sakura Stand codes, and plenty more.